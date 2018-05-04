Star Sightings: Selena Gomez Celebrates Cinco de Mayo Early, Gwyneth Paltrow Gooped It Up in Dallas & More!

It's almost time for Cinco de Mayo!



Selena Gomez appeared to be celebrating the holiday a little early, dining with three pals at New York City’s Tijuana Picnic on May 3. She was smiling from ear to ear while the group enjoyed margaritas, guacamole, tacos and some skewers, according to an eyewitness. Even though she was asked for pics by a ton of fans, the “Wolves” singer still obliged and even snapped a photo with her waitress at the end of the night, giving her a signed copy of the restaurant menu that she had also decorated with glittery stars.

Tijuana Picnic

Gwyneth Paltrow wowed in white as she celebrated the launch of Goop Dallas and Cinco de Mayo, getting ready for the holiday with a Cointreau Original Margarita.

Amy Karp Photography​​​​​​​

Dining out was the name of the game for A-listers! Tracee Ellis Ross hit up Chef Michael Mina and Chef Adam Sobel's Beverly Hills hotspot, Cal Mare, with four friends for dinner. The group enjoyed dishes like the Tagliatelle Al Nero and a spicy shrimp and chickpea pancake before the Black-ish star finished off her meal with Harry’s Berries and Chocolate Budino. They capped off the evening with a round of limoncello.

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

Nick Cannon was all smiles as he enjoyed lunch with a female friend at Innovative Dining Group's ROKU Sunset on April 27, where they shared appetizers, salads, spicy tuna rolls and a full plate of assorted sushi.



Wilmer Valderrama and Beau Casper Smart had a boys night out at IDG's BOA Steakhouse in Santa Monica on April 20, where the longtime pals caught up and laughed non-stop while enjoying ribeye steaks, petit filets and tuna tartare.



Romee Strijd looked casual-cute in silver-framed aviators, a gold Parpala Jewelry two-coin necklace and a white tank while dining on a healthy fruit bowl in Brisbane, Queensland. “Hello Australia, I love you already ❤️,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel wrote on Instagram on May 1.

*NSYNC hosted a private, intimate dinner party at Delilah in West Hollywood on April 30 to celebrate their 20th anniversary, reunion and new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Though Justin Timberlake wasn’t there, the other four boy band members, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, along with their crew, which included Matthew Morrison, Kevin McHale, Betty Who and Johnny Damon, dined on a prix fixe menu that featured main entrees like lobster mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and braised lamb. At the end of the night, the group gave a toast to thank friends and family for the unconditional love and support, standing beside their Walk of Fame plaque and a three-tiered cake decorated with old album group photos.



Meek Mill and Michael Rubin dined in a private room at high-end Japanese restaurant Zuma in New York City.



Other stars were whipping up meals for themselves. Jaime King hosted a private cooking class full of eye-healthy dishes and cocktails at Haven’s Kitchen in New York City on May 1 to coincide with LensCrafters’ “Love What You See” campaign.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for LensCrafters

Brittany Snow pulled out Baileys minis to go with cupcakes and macaroons during a sweet girls night in on April 23.

Michael Simon

And Kate Walsh partnered with Abbott on their new Ensure Max Protein drink, grabbing one from the fridge while in New York City on April 23.

Michael Simon

We can't forget about the Kentucky Derby! Jennifer Lawrence, stunning in a form-fitting Dolce & Gabbana dress, headed home to the Bluegrass State for the opening night of Derby Week at Churchill Downs on April 28. There, she cheered to her partnership with Woodford Reserve, whose $1,000 Mint Julep Program supports the actress’ charity, the Jennifer Lawrence Arts Fund.

CP Photography

Also putting her glass up? Dita Von Teese! She and Absolut Elyx CEO Jonas Tahlin were among those gathered at Paul’s Baby Grand Cocktail Lounge in New York City on April 30 to toast the burlesque queen’s partnership with Absolut Elyx on the “Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe” Tour.

Phil Barton

Scott Disick also had a big night out, kicking off his birthday weekend at the Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 21. At the club, the reality star chatted with friends, met DJ Camilo and sat with a small entourage, who were served bottles of Don Julio 1942, Grey Goose and Corona Light in a VIP cabana.

Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

It's also been a very busy couple of weeks in the music world, especially thanks to the 2018 Stagecoach Festival! Ahead of their performance at the fest in Indio, California, on April 27, Florida Georgia Line unveiled the new limited edition Old Camp Whiskey Patriot Pack. The star-spangled bottle celebrates the brand's partnership with the USO and the duo’s longstanding commitment to supporting service members and their families.

Jasmine Safaeian

Days after Stagecoach ended, Josephine Skriver was still hyped up! On May 1, the Danish model shared a pic of herself on the polo grounds wearing a vintage Garth Brooks tee, denim shorts, a black belt, layers of necklaces and bracelets, a white headband and “The Candy” frames from the new Privé Revaux X Madelaine collection (yes, as in Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch). “Still can’t believe I got to watch @garthbrooks live! Most amazing ending to the most epic weekend!!!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Justin Moore put on his first headlining show at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 2. The country crooner wraps up his "Hell on a Highway" Tour in his home state of Arkansas on May 11.

Cody Villalobos

And Lily Allen finally returned to the States for a concert, thrilling fans with new songs from her upcoming album, No Shame, as well as hits like “Smile”, “LDN” and a rousing rendition of “F**k You” at a one-off show at the El Rey in Los Angeles on April 25.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for WBR

Jim Gaffigan took in a different kind of show, bringing his wife, Jeannie, and their five kids to meet the Blue Man Group backstage in New York City on May 1.

Blue Man Group

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Klum brought their son, Gunner, to his very first event ever on April 26. The trio scoped out wet n wild’s new limited-edition summer collection, Flights of Fancy, in San Marino, California, celebrating the beauty brand’s cruelty-free commitment and support of the Los Angeles Audubon Society.

wet n wild®

Beauty was clearly in the eyes of the beholders and beyond for Awkward alum Jillian Rose Reed, who enjoyed express facials, Nu Face demos and sips of champagne at Burke Williams’ spring skincare event at the brand’s Woodland Hills, California, spa on April 26, where she also met co-owner/co-founder Theresa Amour.

Dylan Lujano/Burke Williams

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania enjoyed a HydraFacial treatment at the HydraFacial World Tour event in New York City on May 1.

@hydrafacial

And Anthony Anderson got his relaxation on, receiving a shoulder massage at the Glen Ivy Hot Springs booth after his 2nd Annual Anthony Anderson Golf Classic at Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California, on April 30.

GBK Productions

Bella Hadid's R&R included a workout, because of course it did! The 21-year-old model had a little assistance from her pup, Charlie. “Wooowww!!!!!! I love this....Congratulations @Wag for donating over 5 million meals to shelter dogs across America.... through its partnership with @greatergoodorg no puppy or person should ever go unloved or unfed... So proud!!! #AD #charlieboyworkouts#streeetch,” she wrote on Instagram while vacationing in Miami's South Beach neighborhood on April 30.

On the fashion front, Este Haim showed off her long legs in a Maje “JOUKI” leather skirt, which she paired with a striped tee and white ankle boots while in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 29. “The climb @mileycyrus,” she jokingly captioned the backstage pic on Instagram.

The Climb @mileycyrus A post shared by Jizzie Mcguire (@estehaim) on Apr 29, 2018 at 9:59am PDT

Gabrielle Union looked ready for spring in a pretty pink silk New York & Company robe from her collection with the brand, white tank, dark gray slacks and black Alia Mae “Nakita” flats. “Moving through each day with joy, peace, and grace,” she wrote on April 29 while promoting her new movie, Breaking In.

And Mary-Kate Olsen met up with Minnie Muse founder Colby Mugrabi and Marcella Guarino at a cocktail party for the opening night of Saks Fifth Avenue’s first on-site experience, Frieze New York, at Randall’s Island Park on May 2.

BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Quite a few awards were given out lately. Dressed in a purple-and-black Phillip Lim design, Jhene Aiko received the Inspiration Award at Apex for Youth’s 26th Anniversary Gala, held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on April 25.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA

Alicia Keys and her husband, producer Swizz Beatz, presented the Rees Visionary Award to artist Toyin Ojih Odutol at the 3rd Annual Amref Artball, held at A/D/O in Brooklyn, New York, on April 28.

BFA for Amref Health Africa

And Questlove was honored at the Tribeca Disruptive Innovation Awards and luncheon, sponsored by Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, in New York City on April 24, where The Roots musician was celebrated for his achievements and contributions to the film community.



Hilary Duff was also in charitable mood. The Younger star visited the Boys & Girls Club of America in New York City to help launch the non-profit’s partnership with Claritin’s 20 Minutes of Spring Project, inspiring people to spend more time outdoors.

Startraks

Also in Manhattan, Luann De Lesseps stepped out for MCM's debut global teaser for The Remix: Hip Hop X Fashion documentary at Public Arts at the Public Hotel during the Tribeca Film Festival on April 24.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA

Ellen Pompeo partnered with Young Living Essential Oils to launch its new Seedlings line of baby care products in New York City on May 1.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Young Living

Bill Rancic left the #whysettle spirit awards at Hyatt House New York/Chelsea on April 19, where the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands revealed Business Traveler Survey findings.

Jennifer Graylock

And Nicole Miller and Cyndi Ramirez brunched at the PopUp Florist in New York, where they celebrated Miller’s spring collection as guests enjoyed champagne and learned to make DIY flower arrangements.

Griffin Lipson

Over in Hollywood, Marvel stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael B. Jordan caught up backstage at Variety’s Actors on Actors event in Hollywood on April 29, where they sipped on Icelandic Glacial water.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Nearby in Palm Springs, California, Kylie Minogue and Erika Jayne were all smiles as they joined producer Jeffrey Sanker for his 29th Annual White Party, celebrating the LGBTQ community, on April 29.

Marques Daniels

Meanwhile, Pusha T was joined by David Arquette and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Matthew Cooke for a private screening of A Survivor’s Guide to Prison in Washington, D.C., on April 25.

Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Plus, Tim Gunn made it work, hanging spring wall décor with damage-free Command Picture Hanging Strips.

Michael Simon

For even more must-see star sightings, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Priyanka Chopra Harnesses Girl Power, Snooki Has a Disney Day With Her Kids & More!

Selena Gomez Announces New Song 'Back to You'

Best Dressed Celebs: May 2018