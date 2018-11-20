Paris Hilton is staying positive!

Hours after news broke on Monday that the socialite had called off her engagement with Chris Zylka, she took to Instagram to seemingly address the shocking split.

Hilton shared her "favorite" quote from Marilyn Monroe, which reads, "I believe that everything happens for a reason."

"People change so that you can learn to let go," the quote continues. "Things go wrong so that you appreciate them when they're right, you believe lies so you eventually learn to trust no one but yourself, and sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together."

The post came shortly after Hilton shared a video of herself with the caption "Miss Independent."

As previously reported, a source close to the couple confirmed to ET on Monday that Hilton, 37, and Zylka, 33, broke up and called off the engagement a few weeks ago. The source added that the relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn't the one for her, and their relationship just wasn't meant to be.

The two started dating over two years ago, after they connected at Art Basel in Miami, Florida. The actor proposed to Hilton in January during their ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, with a massive, pear-shaped sparkler worth $2 million.

Hear more on the former couple in happier times in the video below.

