Paris Hilton doesn't seem to have any hard feelings for Chris Zylka since calling off their engagement earlier this month.

While serving as a guest co-host on The Talk on Wednesday, 37-year-old Hilton told the ladies that she's "doing really good" following her split from her beau of more than two years.

"I'm just really having my me time," she said. "I just feel that, when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

Hilton, a self-proclaimed romantic, was certainly disappointed to see her relationship end, but is confident in her decision.

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending," she said. "I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision -- but I wish him the best."

"One day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focusing on myself and my work," she added.

Last week, a source close to Hilton and Zylka, 33, told ET that they broke up a few weeks ago. The source added that the relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn't the one for her, and their relationship just wasn't meant to be.

Hilton and Zylka started dating over two years ago after meeting in Miami, Florida. Zylka proposed to Hilton in January during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado, with a pear-shaped sparkler worth $2 million. Hilton had already picked out a wedding dress and some members of her bridal party.

Back in March, prior to their breakup, Hilton told ET that she felt like her life was "finally just starting" since making it official with Zylka. Her former fiance told ET that Hilton's "one of the most intellectual women" he's ever met.

Watch the video for more on the former couple:

