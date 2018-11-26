Paris Hilton is not giving up on true love!

Following her recent split from Chris Zylka, the socialite has been taking to social media to embrace the single life. But her most recent post, shared via Instagram over the weekend, praises the longlasting romance between her parents, Kathy and Richard Hilton.

"Happy Anniversary to my mother & father," Paris captioned a pic of her parents on their wedding day in November 1979. "You together are a beautiful love story out of a fairytale. Love you both so much & so lucky to have you as my parents."

The post came just a few days after Paris was spotted at the airport in Melbourne, Australia. Though she was all smiles, her $2 million engagement ring from Chris was noticeably absent.

A source told ET earlier this month that Paris, 37, and Chris, 33, broke up and called off their engagement several weeks ago. The source added that the relationship moved too fast, and Paris realized over time that the actor wasn't the one for her, and their relationship just wasn't meant to be.

Hear more on their split in the video below.

