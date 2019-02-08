Kyle Richards is opening up about niece Paris Hilton's former relationship!

The 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and gave her opinion on Hilton's split with her ex-fiance, Chris Zylka. Richards is half-sister to Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton; the pair share the same mom, Kathleen Richards.

"Not really. Not really, no," Richards said in response to a fan questioning if she was surprised by the end of Hilton's relationship. "I mean, I know she was very happy when she got engaged, but I wasn't surprised."

"She's so busy. It's really hard to be in a relationship," Richards continued. "She lives on a plane, traveling everywhere."

Despite Hilton's relative silence since the breakup, Richards has a plan to get her to speak publicly about her split.

"Man is she media trained. It's hard to get anything out of her. I interviewed her recently," Cohen, 50, lamented.

"We'll come on together. You'll get a new Paris," Richards promised.

Hilton and Zylka broke up last November after more than two years together. After they called off their engagement, a source close to the former couple told ET that their relationship moved too fast, and Hilton realized over time that Zylka wasn't the one for her, and it just wasn't meant to be.

Shortly after her breakup, while serving as a guest co-host on The Talk, Hilton, 37, said she was "doing really good."

"I'm just really having my me time," she said. "I just feel that, when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance."

Hilton, a self-proclaimed romantic, was certainly disappointed to see her relationship end, but expressed confidence in her decision.

"I've always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending," she admitted. "I just realized after time it wasn't the right decision -- but I wish him the best."

"One day I would love to get married and have children, but for right now I'm just focusing on myself and my work," she added.

Watch the video below for on the former couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Paris Hilton Rings In 2019 In Aspen One Year After Ex Chris Zylka's Proposal

Paris Hilton Reveals If She's Keeping or Giving Back Her $2 Million Engagement Ring

Paris Hilton Says She Thought Engagement to Chris Zylka Would 'Be My Happy Ending'

Related Gallery