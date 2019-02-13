Christy Turlington is back on the catwalk!

The iconic supermodel, who rose to fame in the '90s alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, closed the Marc Jacobs fall 2019 show on Wednesday night. Turlington, 50, stunned in a dramatic black feathered gown and headpiece.

Jacobs' collection is one of the most highly anticipated for New York Fashion Week. The designer always concludes the fashion extravaganza with a bang as the last show, and having Turlington return to the runway was the perfect way to end the week.

Turlington wasn't the only OG supermodel to walk the NYFW runway. Last Friday, Christie Brinkley strutted in the Elie Tahari show beside her 20-year-old daughter, Sailor.

