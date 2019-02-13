It may be the last day of New York Fashion Week, but star appearances did not slow down!

Hollywood's biggest actresses -- Kate Hudson, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Wilde, just to name a few -- flocked to the city to support their designer friend, Michael Kors, at his fall 2019 show on Wednesday.

Hudson and Washington were all smiles as they took their seats in the front row. Hudson radiated in a floral printed maxi dress, while Washington looked glamorous in a pink satin dress and fuzzy coat.

The Scandal actress also posed with If Beale Street Could Talk Oscar nominee Regina King, who donned a floral coat dress and red python boots.

Priyanka Chopra rocked a plaid jacket and matching ruffled mini skirt with a black turtleneck and knee boots. Olivia Wilde was also spotted at the star-studded show in a military jacket and metallic dress.

It was a family affair for the Douglases! Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and their daughter, Carys Zeta-Douglas, joined the party. Michael was handsome in a navy blue suit and Catherine was flawless in a draped burgundy dress. The 15-year-old beauty was cool in a snake-print jacket, wide-leg jeans and platform sandals.

The Studio 54-inspired collection debuted as gold and silver disco balls and grand chandeliers glimmered above. Naturally, the wares boasted '70s style, including sequined pieces, lamé frocks, shearling coats, statement pantsuits and more. The runway was also filled with the biggest supermodels, including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

Just when you thought there couldn't be more famous people, the show concluded with a surprise performance by Barry Manilow in a bedazzled orange jacket as models grooved.

