Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are absolutely radiant on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet!

Veteran actor Douglas kept things simple in a sharp black suit and bow tie while his better half chose a vibrant green gown by Elie Saab boasting a high slit for the prestigious awards show. ET's Nancy O'Dell mentioned to the pair that she saw Douglas filming Zeta-Jones on their way to the red carpet, prompting this sweet response from Zeta-Jones:

"I don't usually look like this in the morning!" she joked, then playfully mocked her husband. "Like, 'Wow, where's my wife? There she is, at the Golden Globes!'"

While on hand, Douglas discussed his nomination for Netflix’s The Kominsky Method.



“It's cool. I mean, Kirk's the one getting the big laugh," Douglas said, referring to his father, actor Kirk Douglas. "'Best actor in a comedy? Yeah, dad, remember?’” he joked, later admitting that he got his comedic chops from his dear old dad. “I’m really proud of that," Douglas said. "It's something I've wanted to do, the response that Kominsky Method's gotten, [co-star] Alan Arkin got nominated.”



Later, the 74-year-old admitted that the only drawback to the evening is being apart from his kids, son Dylan, 18, and daughter Carys, 15.



“We started a new year, I love it. I'm having a great time with it,” Douglas said. “The only thing is that it brings me out here to LA, away from the kids for a while.”



Zeta-Jones also briefly mentioned her brand-new show on Facebook Watch, Queen America, which follows a pageant coach in Oklahoma who is battling her own past. The actress admitting that she never was in beauty pageants when she was younger though she was in plenty of dance competitions, so she had some catching up to do while filming.



“Different but still that competitive spirit to it all,” she explained. “So it was a learning lesson for me, but it was a lot of fun. And it's funny and it's poignant and it's sad. It's mean, it's everything in one series, so it's fun.”



