Kaley Cuoco is dreading the day she'll have to say goodbye to The Big Bang Theory.

"I don’t wanna leave either," Cuoco confessed to ET's Nancy O'Dell on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. "Everyone’s saying the same thing. It’s so sweet... 12 years...."

CBS announced in August that its popular comedy series, which also stars Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki, would be wrapping up for good after the current 12th season finishes airing in May.

"I don't wanna leave, I don't wanna leave," the 33-year-old actress, looking glam in a navy blue-and-white color-block Monique Lhuillier strapless gown with side slit and belt, repeated. "I said it. I don't wanna leave!"

Cuoco noted that the show will "live on for a long time," thanks to "reruns." When asked if they could possibly reboot Big Bang in the near future, Cuoco didn't shut down the idea.

"Everyone’s doing rebooting. We might as well do it in, like, a year!" she quipped, later confirming when O'Dell asked if she was really open to revisiting her character, Penny, in "one year." "I'm fine with that!" Cuoco mused.

Cuoco foresees she and her co-stars will be emotional when it comes time to film the final episode of Big Bang.

"I was laughing. I was like, 'How are we gonna shoot the last episode?'" she recalled. "I was hoping we were gonna pre-shoot a lot of it 'cause I think there are gonna be a lot of tears."

"It’s gonna be tough, it’s gonna be a lot of emotions and I love our crew. I just love the people that we’re with every day so, you know, all good things come to an end," Cuoco added. "Everyone is still madly in love with each other. We're all OK with the choice. We’ve just grown up together, so it’s our adult decision."

Cuoco was all smiles with husband Karl Cook, dapper in a tux, on the carpet as they posed for cameras.

The Golden Globes, co-hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, airs live coast-to-coast Sunday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC.

