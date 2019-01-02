The 2019 Golden Globes are gearing up to kick off this year's film awards season in earnest, with Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh helming the ship as the night's comedic hosting duo.

Now, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has started to reveal which A-list stars are going to help make the show run smoothly as the night's big presenters, and ET has exclusively learned a few of the celebs who will be handing out the coveted trophies.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman is among the many stars who will take the stage during the star-studded show.

The 41-year-old Marvel hero's blockbuster epic, which hit theaters with a deafening roar back in February, is nominated for three Golden Globes, including Best Picture - Drama, Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the track, "All the Stars."

Additionally, The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons will also be serving as presenters. All three have been nominated for Golden Globes in past years for their hit CBS sitcom, with Parsons taking home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a TV Series - Comedy or Musical back in 2011.

Jeff Bridges will also be standing in the spotlight on Sunday. He's set to receive one of the night's most prestigious honors: The Cecil B. DeMille Award, an accolade that highlights "a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment."

Comedy legend Carol Burnett will also be making history during the ceremony as the first-ever recipient of the Golden Globes' Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be named in her honor. According to HFPA, the Carol Burnett Award celebrates "the highest level of achievement in the medium" of television.

Burnett has received a total of five Golden Globes and is the most decorated star in the television category. She’s had a lengthy career in the business and is perhaps best known for her variety show, The Carol Burnett Show, which ran from 1967 to 1978.

ET spoke with Burnett this past August about how she wants to be remembered. "She made me smile. She made me laugh when I was down," Burnett said, referring to how she hopes people will speak of her legacy in the future.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 on NBC.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Golden Globes: Everything You Need to Know

Golden Globes Co-Hosts Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's Promos Are Brilliantly Awkward

Golden Globes 2019: 'Black Panther' Becomes First Superhero Movie to Land a Best Drama Nomination

Related Gallery



