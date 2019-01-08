Regina King won big at the Golden Globes on Sunday, not just earning the coveted award but also earning the respect and admiration of everyone watching with her stirring acceptance speech.

After winning the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, the 47-year-old actress used her platform to advocate for inclusivity by declaring that everything she produces will be "50 percent women," and boldly challenged leaders in all fields to follow suit.

ET spoke with King at the 2019 National Board of Review Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City on Tuesday, and the celebrated actress opened up about the response she's gotten from the powerful message, and her reason for spearheading this campaign.

"[People have told me] that to take the risk of saying something like that and putting something on myself [like] that was too big," King shared. "I don't feel like it is. I feel like it's possible, and the reality is all I had to do was say it."

"It's kind of like when I started directing, all I had to do was start saying it out loud and the amount of support I got and people that helped find workshops and programs for me to go through to hone those directing skills, it happened as soon as I said it."

When King took the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel ballroom on Sunday, the actress surprised everyone when she used her time to strongly advocate for a level of inclusivity that has been woefully lacking throughout Hollywood's history.

"I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I'm making a vow, and it's going to be tough, to make sure that everything I produce that is 50 percent women," King told the audience during the star-studded awards show. "And I challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power -- not just in our industry, in all industries -- I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same."

Her message was met with exuberant support from a number of actresses in the audience, including Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone who cheered loudly from their seats.

According to King, she's already received a lot of support and feedback from her Hollywood colleagues.

"[Producer] Bert Salke has [reached out], Tyler Perry, immediately, and those are men. Those are just a couple of the men," King told ET. "I haven't even finished going through all my congratulations emails, so I'm sure there's a couple of others."

With King now an even more serious contender for an Oscar nomination, it will be interesting to see what role her call to action plays during the long awards season in the coming months.

