Regina King is using her moment to challenge others.

The 47-year-old actress won the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk, and in her moving acceptance speech, she made a powerful vow to encourage and support women in Hollywood.

"I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, everything that I produce, I'm making a vow, and it's going to be tough, to make sure that everything I produce that is 50 percent women, and I challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power -- not just in our industry, in all industries -- I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same," she said as fellow actresses like Jessica Chastain and Emma Stone erupted in applause.

King also mentioned Time's Up's continuing work. "So often, everyone out there, they hear us on the red carpet and they say, celebrities, we're using the time to talk about ourselves when we're on our soapbox and using a moment to talk about the systemic things that are going on in life," she said. "The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we're speaking for everyone."

Earlier in her speech, the actress couldn't help but give a shoutout to her Beale Street team, including director Barry Jenkins. "Barry Jenkins, I love you with all my heart. Thank you for your empathy, thank you for telling stories so rich, and thank you for giving us a film that my son said to me when he saw it that it was the first time he really saw himself," King confessed.

King, who also won an Emmy last year for her role in Seven Seconds, gushed over her year of success in a recent interview with ET.

"It's been fantastic. You know, I guess I can enjoy it, I don't want to say with a grain of salt because I don't want to diminish it in any way, because it is exciting," she said. "The great part is that in between all of these great little wins and the buzz that's happening, I'm heading back to Atlanta to shoot. It's, I think, sweeter to have a project that you're passionate about, that you're currently working on, when all of these other rewards and perks are coming."

