Priyanka Chopra can't help but fan girl over her own husband, Nick Jonas.

The Isn't It Romantic actress joined Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday's Tonight Show for an installment of the recurring sketch "Ew," and it wasn't long before the star was making some super meta jokes about her hubby.

In the sketch, Fallon plays a teenage valley girl name Sara -- decked out in a blonde wig, purple dress and uncomfortable braces -- who hosts a talk show out of her basement. This time around, she's joined by her teenage bestie Mia (Chopra), and the pair gossip about Valentine's Day and cute boys.

Eventually, they get to the "Ew Speed Round," where Sara holds up pictures of random things -- like cauliflower, gravity blankets and even Harrison Ford -- and Mia declares whether they are "Ew" or not.

Finally, Sara pulled out a photo of Jonas looking super dapper in a white suit, and Mia's immediate reaction was, "Ew!"

"Really?!" Sara asked, shocked.

"Naw! I'd totally put a ring on it," Mia said with a bashful smile and a laugh.

"If I married one of his brothers we could be sisters-in-law," Sara added excitedly. "I'd be the bonus Jonas!"

Fallon's always-bizarre "Ew' sketch comes just over two months after Chopra and Jonas tied the knot at a Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, on Dec. 1, followed by additional ceremonies for Jonas' family, and days of elaborate celebration and festivities commemorating the union.

Check out the video below for more on their lavish and elaborate wedding.

