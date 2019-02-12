Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are gearing up for a very romantic Valentine’s Day!

The newlyweds stepped out on Monday night looking gorgeous and in love at the Los Angeles premiere of Chopra’s new film, Isn’t It Romantic. The 36-year-old actress turned heads on the red carpet in a stunning Vivienne Westwood strapless gown that included a sequin pink top and a satin yellow, floral-print bottom. As for Jonas, he looked dashing in a green suit and a heather gray T-shirt.

At the premiere, Chopra spoke to ET’s Lauren Zima about her Valentine Day’s plans with her new husband. "We were not even supposed to be in the same city together, but we’re both in London now coincidentally, so yeah, it should be special,” she shared.

The Quantico star also admitted that she's still marveling at being referred to by her married name, Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"I was just telling Rebel [Wilson] that and we both started laughing ‘cause it’s so different and especially like my work atmosphere [is] so weird, but fun. Just having Nick with me, I’ve never done this with someone with me,” she mused. "It’s all really new and amazing.”

Chopra is clearly loving married life with the 26-year-old singer.

"It’s so amazing to have someone out there rooting for you and you know that that’s your partner and you know that they are always on your team and whatever happens that’s your person and that’s such an amazing security and I loved it,” she gushed, adding of her favorite part of marriage, "I think just the safety and the consistency of it. Just knowing that whatever happens, you’re not in it alone and there is such a beauty to that.”

Liam Hemsworth, who also stars in the comedy, was not at the premiere due to health reasons, but his new wife, Miley Cyrus, attended on his behalf. Chopra commented on the fact that both she and Hemsworth are now married to former Disney stars.

"I feel like it’s the movie actually that did that,” she quipped. "I was single at the time when I was filming this movie, but we both got married during the movie, so amazing."

Isn’t It Romantic hits theaters on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

