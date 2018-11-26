Kerry Washington Makes Rare Public Appearance With Husband Nnamdi Asomugha
Kerry Washington made a rare public appearance with her hunky husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, on Monday evening.
The 41-year-old Scandal star stepped out with Asomugha, 37, for a screening of If Beale Street Could Talk at The Landmark at 57 West theater in New York City.
Washington hosted the screening of the romantic drama, which follows a pregnant woman trying to clear her husband’s name after he’s jailed for a crime he didn’t commit.
Casually dressed in a beige sweater and jeans, the actress still managed to look glam, while Asomugha, a footballer-turned-actor, donned black and grey.
The couple, who have been married for five years, were last snapped together at the 2018 Tony Awards, where Washington stunned in a plunging, sparkly jumpsuit with sexy cutaways and a flowing train, while Asomugha looked dapper in a suit and bowtie.
