Kerry Washington is just trying to help her soul sisters out!

ET sat down with the actress and her American Son co-stars at The Duke on 42nd Street in New York City on Friday, where she opened up about giving mom advice to her celeb pals, like Eva Longoria.

"I had women that were really helpful to me when I was pregnant. And as a working mom, I do try to pay that forward with a lot of my actress girlfriends, because it's tricky!" explained Washington, who is mother to two kids, daughter Isabelle and son Caleb, with her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha. "There's no guide book on how to be a working mom, particularly in our industry."

"I really do try to have those conversations openly and honestly as possible, especially with my soul sister, with Eva," she continued. "So we talk a lot about it."

Longoria, who welcomed son Santiago in June, has been so impressed by Washington's advice that she recently told ET that the Scandal star is "basically my doula."

Washington gushed to ET on Friday that Longoria is "such a good mom," and also opened up about how she's trying to raise her own children amid the current cultural "divide" in our country. Washington's upcoming Broadway play, American Son, touches on that topic while telling the story of two parents searching for answers at a Florida police station in the middle of the night.

Walter McBride/Getty Images

"In a lot of ways, it is about how we raise our kids and about race and about what's going on in the country right now, but it's also about marriage and how you cross the divide culturally, how you can just be two people who are trying to figure out how to do something well together," she explained. "It's really about love and about betrayal and about, you know, navigating that stuff."

"I think that's what makes the play so special, because it takes it out of the theoretical, and makes it really about human beings on this planet together now," Washington said.

American Son marks the actress' return to Broadway after almost 10 years, and she couldn't be more excited to return to her roots.

"I did Race on Broadway right before Scandal, and now I'm coming back kind of to close this chapter of my life. I think I am different in a lot of ways, and also in a lot of ways it's just a homecoming," she expressed. "I'm a New York girl, I love the theater, this is where I learned how to be an actor... so I'm just grateful to be back."

American Son opens on Broadway on Nov. 4.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eva Longoria Reveals the Motherhood Advice She Got From Kerry Washington (Exclusive)

Kerry Washington Talks Life After 'Scandal' & Teases Upcoming Cast Reunion! (Exclusive)

Watch Kerry Washington React to Meghan Markle Saying She’s Her Talent Crush (Exclusive)

Related Gallery