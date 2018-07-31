Eva Longoria's Newborn Son Lands First Magazine Cover With His Glowing Mom

Eva Longoria is proudly showing off her adorable son, Santiago.

The 43-year-old actress gave birth to Santiago last month, her first child with her husband, businessman Jose "Pepe" Baston. On Tuesday, Longoria revealed her and her son on the latest cover of HOLA! USA magazine, and the new mom looks radiant while cradling her newborn.

"Here he is! Santiago Enrique Baston is waving hello at the whole world!" Longoria wrote on Instagram alongside the priceless pic. "Couldn’t wait to share this picture! Thanks to @usahola & @bernardodoral for capturing these beautiful moments with my newborn son! #HOLAUSA."

HOLA! USA was also first to report that Longoria had given birth.

"We are so grateful for this blessing," she told the magazine.

Santiago is Longoria's first child, while Baston is also a father to his four children -- daughters Natalia and Mariana and sons Sebastian and Jose -- from a previous marriage. Since giving birth, the former Desperate Housewives star has shared a few pics of her son on social media, including him cheering on Mexico in the World Cup and the two enjoying "morning cuddles."

For more on Longoria's new life as a mom, watch the video below:

