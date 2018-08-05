New mom Eva Longoria couldn’t be more in love with her adorable baby boy, Santiago, or her wonderful group of friends and family who have helped her in her motherhood journey.

The actress spoke with ET's Brooke Anderson on Saturday, a day ahead of the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming romantic comedy Dog Days, and she revealed that she's made sure to surround herself with trusted friends throughout her pregnancy -- including a few of her celeb besties.

"I have an amazing, you know, support group, with my family and with all my friends," Longoria said, adding, "Kerry Washington's basically my doula."

"I just have this amazing community of women around me that have really helped me transition into motherhood and I think you need that," she added.

The Scandal star -- who shares a 4-year-old daughter, Isabelle, and a 1-year-old son, Caleb, with husband Nnamdi Asomugha -- was an ideal guide into motherhood for Longoria's first time being a mom.

When it comes to the best piece of advice Washington had for the new mom, the wisdom with simple but important: "Follow your own instincts."

"I have a baby nurse… I have a mother-in-law, and [Washington] was like, you know, 'You have the best instinct,'" Longoria shared.

However, she readily admitted that raising a child -- especially for a working mom who is going back to her career after a long maternity leave -- "takes a lot of people."

Longoria -- who welcomed Santiago with her husband, Jose "Pepe" Baston, on June 19 -- also said that, while she appreciates all the help she's getting, she also feels very ready for motherhood, and it's something she been preparing for over the years.

"When people go, 'Your mother instincts kick in,' that's true. I mean you become a natural," Longoria said. "But I've been a mom to so many in my life already. My nieces, my nephews, girls through my foundation. I'm very well educated in this arena. I mean. I made sure I was, I took every class you could take, I read all the books I watched all the videos, and I still continued to learn."

In her upcoming comedy, Dog Days, Longoria plays a woman who is gearing up to become a mom via adoption. It was an experience that Longoria said she related to in a very specific way because she'd just discovered she was expecting in real life when production began.

"When I was filming this movie I was pregnant. I just found out I was pregnant. And I was so tired,' Longoria recalled. "So playing a mom [while] I was actually making a baby was interesting and fun."

"Now as I watch the movie that I was pregnant in it, it was just so special," she added. "Nobody knew. And, like, my jeans wouldn’t button and I was like, 'I hope the camera doesn’t see this.'"

Longoria's latest comedy, Dog Days, hits theaters Aug. 8.

