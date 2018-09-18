Nothing says "true friendship" like hanging a hilarious photo of your friend in a key place in your home!

Life Itself star Olivia Wilde paid a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ hit daytime talk show on Tuesday, where the pair discussed some special artwork hanging in the actress’ home. Six years ago, the 60-year-old comedian gifted Wilde a framed photo of herself enjoying a beverage on the beach while wearing a one-piece bathing suit. And apparently, that gift soon found its way above Wilde and fiance Jason Sudeikis’ bed.

Of course, it’s not really DeGeneres body. It’s a pin-up with her face hilariously Photoshopped on it. But the artwork is clearly a treasured possession in this household! Fans discovered the gift’s location when Wilde posted a photo of their dog, Paco, for National Dog Day with the artwork in the background.

“Where else would we put it,” Wilde said, defending the art’s place of honor. “It’s the most important art that’s ever been made… People are so confused by it at first glance, but we like it.”

The actress also shared that the art has since relocated to another key location in their home.

“Now it’s moved to a very special place which is outside the children’s’ bedroom, so it’s the first thing that they see when they wake up. Very important to us,” she said.

And apparently, her kids, Otis and Daisy, have gotten a bit confused by the bikini-flaunting woman outside their room.

“They say, ‘Oh, that’s our real mother.’ And I say, ‘Yes,’” Wilde jokingly explained. “They love it. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

