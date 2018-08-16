This Is Them.

The creator of This Is Us, writer-director Dan Fogelman, intends to have you laughing, loving and (inevitably) endlessly crying when Life Itself opens in theaters on Sept. 21. Like the NBC hit series, the drama spans decades, centering on multi-generational love stories set in New York City and the Spanish countryside that may be more connected than they seem.

You get a sense of the interconnectedness of Life Itself in these exclusive posters, the first of which features Oscar Isaac and a very pregnant Olivia Wilde embracing in the foreground. If you look past the duo, you can see a blurry figure who only becomes clear in the next poster: Ready Player One's Olivia Cooke, now with Isaac and Wilde in the background. (The other blurred figure from the first poster is Mandy Patinkin.)

