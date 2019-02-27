This Kardashian-Jenner-Approved Tiny Designer Bag Just Got Teenier

This teeny tiny bag is taking Paris Fashion Week by, er, storm.

You've probably seen it before -- the mini top-handle bag from cool-girl French brand Jacquemus swinging from the A-list hands of Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian West and Dua Lipa. Naturally, the trendy piece, called Le Chiquito, became an It item. Starting at $518, the designer bag sold out multiple times and popped up on Instagrams everywhere.

If your first thought was: "Wait, can you even fit anything in there?," we're with you. We admit it's adorable! But you'd be lucky if you can fit a credit card, lipstick and maybe a phone in there.

Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Lo and behold, an even tinier version of the bag debuted during Paris Fashion Week on Monday and the internet is freaking out and questioning what could fit in the itty bitty number.

Richard Bord/WireImage

The bag is so teensy that it fits in the palm of the hand, as seen in the photo the brand posted on Instagram. Will we see the Kardashian-Jenners carrying the micro accessory on their finger? You bet.

For more fashion, see below:

6 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends From Katy Perry to Jennifer Lawrence -- Shop Similar Picks!

Lindsay Lohan, Salma Hayek & More Celebs Sit Front Row at Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week Show

Kim Kardashian Gives Off 'Hercules' Vibes With Two Glam Goddess Looks

Related Gallery