With Valentine's Day less than a month away, it's safe to say that love is in the air. Naturally, a lot of people want to propose during the most romantic holiday of the year, so you might be in need of some engagement ring inspiration. Our favorite celebrities, from Meghan Markle to Becky G and Emma Stone, provide plenty of ring-shopping inspo with stunning sparklers in all cuts, colors and sizes.

Whether you or a loved one are planning on proposing, or you simply want to gaze at some stunning diamonds, ET has gathered 12 engagement ring styles celebs are rocking — they have the best taste in luxurious buys, after all.

Want something unique? Ariana Grande's beautiful diamond and pearl engagement ring is a chic alternative to traditional styles. If you prefer a classic look, something like Meghan Markle's three-stone design or Kourtney Kardashian's large oval stunner could be the one.

Shop similar celebrity engagement ring styles below.

Becky G's Pave Diamond Ring

The only thing more stunning than singer Becky G's ocean sunset engagement to soccer player Sebastian Lletge was the massive oval-shaped rock on her finger. "We went with the two-tone super skinny solitaire with the yellow gold band with pave diamonds and platinum for the prongs to really make the diamond pop and be the star of the show!" the jeweler's CEO told Hypebae.

Jennifer Lopez's Lucky Green Diamond

The second time's the charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck — the old flames rekindled their romance after a previously failed engagement and finally tied the knot in July 2022. "I always say the color green is my lucky color," JLo shared in her newsletter about her lime green diamond.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Meghan Markle's Trilogy Ring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex got engaged back in November of 2017, but we're still obsessed with the ring. The three-stone style continues to be a big trend. The center Asscher-cut diamond accompanied by two smaller diamonds (from Princess Diana's personal collection) is timeless yet contemporary.

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Karwai Tang/WireImage

GET THE LOOK:

Hailey Bieber's Oval Diamond

We got a close-up look of the model's modern, jaw-dropping oval-cut diamond ring in Vogue's 73 Questions video for a joint March 2019 cover with Justin. The massive sparkler features a diamond-encrusted gold band and boasts six to ten carats, according to Bieber's jeweler (if you can't already tell from the weighty piece nearly falling off of her finger).

YouTube/Vogue

GET THE LOOK:

Megan Fox's Emerald and Diamond Ring

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox last year with a unique two-stone, emerald and diamond engagement ring that carries a very special, romantic meaning. MGK wrote on Instagram, "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

GET THE LOOK:

Kourtney Kardashian's Oval Diamond

The Poosh founder's engagement ring from the rock star boasts a very large oval diamond. Jenny Luker, President, PGI USA Jewelry Inc., told ET the ring is estimated to be more than $500,000. "This oval diamond is spectacular at around eight to 10 carats on a thin pave diamond band, most likely set in platinum, as it will hold the diamonds more securely," the expert said.

@kendalljenner/Instagram

GET THE LOOK:

Ariana Grande's Diamond and Pearl Ring

The singer is married to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande revealed her engagement ring on Instagram — an oversized slanted oval diamond adorned with a pretty round pearl.

GET THE LOOK:

Emma Stone's Pearl Ring

Pearl engagement rings are a big trend among stars. Stone got engaged in 2019 to SNL segment director Dave McCary, who shared an adorable pic of the couple on his Instagram. The actress showed off her unique, romantic pearl engagement ring from New York City-based jewelry retailer, Catbird, designed by Yoshinobu Kataoka.

GET THE LOOK:

Jennifer Lawrence's Emerald Cut

The acclaimed actress' huge emerald-cut diamond from her art gallery director hubby, Cooke Maroney, sits atop a thin gold band. It's perfect for the girl who wants something simply stunning and elegant.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

GET THE LOOK:

Katy Perry's Pink Flower Ring

We saw the pop star's statement flower-shaped ring from fiancee Orlando Bloom following a Valentine's Day engagement announcement in 2019 on Instagram, aptly captioned, "full bloom." The estimated 4-carat ring is truly glamorous and one-of-a-kind — like Perry — and features a pink center diamond surrounded by eight smaller diamonds.

GET THE LOOK:

Katherine Schwarzenegger's Cushion Cut

The author's cushion-cut rock on her finger from Chris Pratt is estimated to be worth $150,000-250,000. The square shape housed in a halo setting complements Schwarzenegger's classic style.

GET THE LOOK:

Emily Ratajkowski's Two-Stone Cluster

Emrata and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, may have split last year, but her toi et moi — French for "you and me" style ring will be beautiful forever. The pear-shaped diamond and princess-cut diamond duo channels a stylish, edgy, non-traditional vibe fit for the trendy model.

GET THE LOOK:

