21 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Type of Gamer In Your Life

With so many new games, devices, and 4K TVs coming out every month, there's certainly no shortage of Valentine's Day gift ideas for the gamer in your life. But with seemingly infinite options, you might need some help narrowing down the best ones. With less than a month of shopping time left, it's time to get these gaming items purchased and wrapped.

To help you treat your favorite gamer girl or guy to a Valentine's Day gift they'll absolutely love, we've rounded up the best gifts for gamers in 2023, from the hottest new games to sought-after consoles to accessories and everything in between.

One of the most anticipated releases this month is Forspoken for the Playstation 5. With gorgeous visuals and an enthralling storyline, Forspoken is not one to miss. Of course, to play the game they'll need a PS5 console, and maybe some noise-cancelling headphones to make their gaming experience even more immersive.

Whether they're a PlayStation fan, an XBOX loyalist or even a PC player, we've hunted down the best Valentine's Day gifts that every type of gamer will appreciate. You'll want to get your shopping done now to score deals on the most popular game systems out now.

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

Forspoken Playstation 5 Best Buy Forspoken Playstation 5 Set to release on January 24, the long awaited video game features a story of Frey, a New York City kid blasted into a new magical land called Athia where she battles monstrous creatures and uncover secrets. $70 Pre-Order Now

Nintendo Switch OLED Amazon Nintendo Switch OLED The versatile Nintendo Switch allows you to play video games on your TV or on the go. With vivid colors and sharp contrast, you'll have fun playing your favorite games wherever you are. $350 $345 Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Lite Best Buy Nintendo Switch Lite The Nintendo Switch Lite system is the perfect portable console to bring on your winter travels. $200 Shop Now

Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Amazon Razer BlackWidow V3 Gaming Keyboard Optimized for gaming, this wireless keyboard will take your PC gaming to the next level. The keyboard has hyper speed to get in your moves faster and immerses you in the game with reactions to 150 games. $180 $110 Shop Now

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Best Buy Matchpoint - Tennis Championships Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. $50 AT BEST BUY Shop Now $50 $30 AT AMAZON Shop Now

Hogwarts Legacy Best Buy Hogwarts Legacy Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" isn't until February 10, but you'll get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4. $60 AT BEST BUY Pre-Order Now $60 AT AMAZON Pre-Order Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Xbox Series S Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Right Now

The 40 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men in 2023 That Will Make The Holiday Special

26 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts That Won't Break the Bank: Shop Budget-Friendly Presents Under $25

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Before The Big Game: Save Up to $2,000 On Samsung 4K TVs

14 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

42 Thoughtful Valentine's Day Gifts for Women: Shop Cozy Pajamas, Luxury Beauty and More

Coach's Bestselling Heart Collection Is Back: Shop The Stylish Valentine's Day Gifts Now

9 Flower Delivery Services to Help Make Valentine's Day Special

The Best Gifts for Wine Lovers: Glassware, Subscription Boxes and More

34 Best Gifts for Women That Will Put a Smile on Her Face No Matter Your Budget

14 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Wife Even If She Already Has Everything