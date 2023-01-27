Valentine's Day is less than a few weeks away, and we know that shopping for the man in your life is never an easy task. You've likely already exhausted all of your best gift-giving ideas during the previous holiday season, so you know that finding the perfect Valentine's Day treat for your best friend, beau or hubby presents a whole new (and painstakingly complicated) challenge. V-Day is just one of those holidays that leaves even the most notoriously good gift givers a little stumped on how to thoughtfully show their appreciation.

If you (like us) are turning to Google and panic-searching social media for gift inspiration ahead of the year's most romantic holiday, then look no further. The ET team has scoured the internet and rounded up 40 of the hottest Valentine's Day gifts for men in 2023.

With February 14 right around the corner, you'll want to order your gifts sooner rather than later to arrive on time. Major retailers such as Amazon and Walmart ship most of their products within two days, but other popular stores such as lululemon and Nordstrom can take a week or more to arrive. To ensure all your presents arrive on time with standard shipping, we recommend you order gifts no later than February 1.

From body massagers and cologne to sock subscriptions, cold brew coffee makers, portable projectors, comfy joggers, indoor fire pits and so much more, you're sure to find the most memorable gift for your man. Ahead, shop the best Valentine's Day gifts to give to the special men in your life.

Best Valentine's Day Fashion Gifts for Men

lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme lululemon lululemon ABC Jogger Warpstreme He will love these extremely comfy and durable lululemon joggers so much that he may need to resist wearing them for every occasion. $128 Shop Now

Allbirds Wool Runners Allbirds Allbirds Wool Runners With winter in full swing, these Wool Runners are perfect for walking in cooler weather and everyday wear. $110 Shop Now

Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0 Western Rise Western Rise Evolution Pant 2.0 Whether he's going from the office to the airport or headed out for a hike, these pants from Western Rise are built to go everywhere. Lightweight, durable, and highly breathable, these incredibly versatile pants pack smaller than a t-shirt and feature zippered pockets for carrying all his essentials. $128 Shop Now

Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant Everlane Everlane The Performance 5-Pocket Pant The Performance 5-Pocket Pant is part of Everlane Uniform collection, which guarantees everlasting quality for 365 days — but in the rare case you do find a hole in the pant, Everlane will replace the pair. This everyday pant has a slim fit and four-way stretch. Plus, it's sweat-wicking and quick-drying. $78 Shop Now

Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm Nordstrom Elmington Bracelet Watch, 36mm Treat your honey to this stunning stainless steel watch from Vitae London. The elegant, timeless style features a sleek, black sunray dial, quartz movement and a scratch-resistant sapphire crystal face. $259 $130 Shop Now

Sock Fancy Subscription Amazon Sock Fancy Subscription If your S.O. goes through socks fairly quickly, they'll appreciate this simple subscription that sends one surprise pair of socks every month. $10/MONTH Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Tech Gifts for Men

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Improve their sound quality with these noise cancelling earbuds from Beats. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. $150 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max use active noise-canceling technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They also come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. $549 $499 Shop Now

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Apple AirTags make it really easy to keep track of keychains, backpacks and more. The tiny trackers work by sending out a Bluetooth signal that can be anonymously detected by nearby devices. $29 Shop Now

Samsung The Freestyle Samsung Samsung The Freestyle The popular Samsung Freestyle portable projector has a 180-degree design and optimized screen size, which auto-focuses and levels the image even when pointed at an angle. Designed for indoor and outdoor use, the Freestyle can also access streaming service apps and already includes Alexa and Bixby support, which makes setting up a movie night even easier. $800 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Fitness Gifts for Men

Theragun Mini Amazon Theragun Mini The Theragun Mini will be his pocket-sized massage device that goes wherever he does. Compact but powerful, it's used by physical therapists, trainers, chiropractors, celebrities, athletes and over 250 professional sports teams worldwide. Famous Theragun fans range from Justin Timberlake to the Dancing with the Stars cast to pro athletes like Kyrie Irving. $199 $159 Shop Now

Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager Amazon Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager If you're looking for a gift idea that you'll enjoy as much as he does, this neck massager is the perfect gift. But don't ask us, just look at the 26,000 5-star ratings—one customer review says, "It's the best thing in the world!" $70 $50 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Grooming Gifts for Men

Dossier Musky Oakmoss Dossier Dossier Musky Oakmoss Inspired by Creed's Aventus, which typically retails for $335, the Dossier Musky Oakmoss fragrance with a sophisticated scent of musk, patchouli and bergamot is just under $50. $49 Buy Now

Hawthrone Shower Starter Set Hawthrone Hawthrone Shower Starter Set Who wouldn't love luxurious shower essentials for a gift? The Hawthrone Shower Starter Set includes the Hydrating Wood Lime Body Wash, Hydrating Shampoo and Medium Weight Conditioner -- all formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones or phthalates. $47 $44 Shop Now

Mowbie Detail Trimmer Mowbie Amazon Mowbie Detail Trimmer Mowbie This trimmer offers quick and painless hair removal for sideburns, eyebrows, ears, nose, and more, with its bi-directional stainless steel blades that are quick and comfortable and built-in green LED indicator lights to help elevate any grooming experience. $38 Shop Now

Best Valentine's Day Home and Kitchen Gifts for Men

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Brooklinen Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle Upgrade his sleep by gifting a Brooklinen sheet bundle, which includes one Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcases. If he's a hot sleeper, these breathable sheets will help him stay cool throughout the night. $307 $207 Shop Now

The Beatles: Get Back Book Amazon The Beatles: Get Back Book A gorgeous and fascinating addition to any coffee table, The Beatles: Get Back is the official account of the creation of the band's final album, Let It Be, told in The Beatles’ own words and illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images. $60 $31 Shop Now

Beast Blender Amazon Beast Blender The Beast Blender not only looks chic, but it's also powerful. The innovative 12-rib vessel design increases turbulence and ice-crushing efficiency results in creamy blends. It's convenient, too. Just add the Drinking Lid and Carry Cap to the vessel for smoothies on-the-go. $165 Shop Now

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Any iced coffee drinker will appreciate the ability to whip up their own batch right at home. The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker turns grounds into a concentrate overnight, which you can then drink cold or turn into a cup of joe with boiling water. Personalize this Valentine's gift with a bag of his favorite coffee grounds and a funny mug that involves an inside joke. $28 Shop Now

Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book Amazon Lea Redmond Letters to My Love Novelty Book A truly personalized gift, this paper time capsule includes 12 prompted letters (e.g., “When we first met...” and “What I love about us...") that will show your partner how much your relationship means to you. Fill them out with your favorite memories and milestones, postdate each envelope and then kick back and admire this easy solution to a lifetime of being unable to express your love verbally. $15 $10 Shop Now

