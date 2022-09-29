The 18 Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers For Year-Round Caffeine Cravings
Summer might have come to an end, but you'll have to pry our iced coffees out of our cold, dead hands. A refreshing cup of iced coffee never goes out of style, and is predicted to be one of fall's hottest accessories. Sure, you could go to your local coffee shop to enjoy your fave cold brew blend or cup of iced coffee, but that can get pricey (especially if you need your daily caffeine fix). Fortunately, making your own cold brew or iced coffee at home is pretty easy — and we've picked out a few of the best cold brew coffee makers and iced coffee systems to make the at-home brewing process even simpler.
A good and flavorful cup of cold brew relies on its seeping process. Typically, you need to let your freshly ground coffee beans seep in some water overnight or for about half a day, as this makes the brew more concentrated (and is precisely why French presses and drip coffee systems are so popular among cold brew coffee fans). Nevertheless, there are alternatives to the French Press — some of which make the brewing process quite a bit faster.
With so many different ways to make your morning cold brew and iced coffee concoctions, we've rounded up the best presses, electric cold coffee makers and even a couple of cold brew kegerators. Whether you're a college student away at school, gearing up for another season of working from home, or just looking to make an PSL this fall, shop the best cold brew and iced coffee makers below.
The Best Cold Brew and Iced Coffee Makers
The Mr. Coffee Single-Serve Iced and Hot Coffee Maker is the perfect multifaceted year-round coffee maker. You can switch from brewing a tumbler of refreshing iced coffee one morning to a mug of hot brewed coffee the next day.
The Keurig K-Slim + ICED Single Serve Coffee Maker is perfect for all coffee lovers. You can now make both hot brew and cold cups of coffee with ease.
This affordable French press by Bodum comes with two different lids, one airtight lid for storing your brewed coffee in the fridge and another airtight lid that has a plunger so that you can press the coffee grounds down.
The Coffee Gator Cold Brew Coffee Maker relies on a cold drip system to make flavorful cold brew coffee using a reusable filter. So, you don't have to waste money or resources on paper coffee filters while you use this system.
The Mueller Cold Brew Coffee Maker is great for making your daily cup of coffee or tea. Your brew will even stay fresh for up to 2 weeks.
This cold brew coffee maker by Takeya is a versatile coffee-making system. Unlike French presses, Takeya's coffee maker infuses the ground coffee flavors into the water in the canister. The fine-mesh coffee filter just keeps your coffee grounds from getting into the canister. Because it can tolerate high temperatures, you can also use it to brew a hot batch of coffee on those days that you just want a break from the cold brew.
The KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is a kitchen essential for coffee aficionados. You can place in it your fridge while the coffee grounds seep, then use the nozzle to easily pour yourself a glass.
The removable stainless steel filter on this cold brew iced coffee maker makes it a lot easier to clean up after each batch. Thanks to the high-quality filter and glass carafe, this device can be used as a hot or cold coffee maker, and it can function as a tea infuser.
Elevate your winter mornings with this Nespresso Deluxe Coffee & Espresso Maker.
Youtuber Emma Chamberlain is just as coffee-obsessed as the rest of us, hence her titular coffee company, Chamberlain Coffee. This cold brew press takes the stress out of making your cold brew java. This specific French press will help sustain the full-body flavors in your coffee even as it seeps at a cold temperature.
Make some easy cold brew coffee or a refreshing batch of iced tea with this Coffee Bear system. Plus, the borosilicate glass carafe is dishwasher-safe.
Enjoy homemade cold brew coffee on tap all summer long with the Royal Brew Nitro Cold Brew Keg Kit. It keeps your batch of delicious cold brew coffee fresher for longer, and you get the perks of a lifetime warranty.
Cool down with HomeCraft's brewing system. Perfect for larger batches, it comes with a large pitcher that can hold up to 12 cups of iced coffee or tea.
A portable coffee maker that also makes iced cold brew coffee — could you want anything more from a cold brewing coffee system? The airtight seal also keeps this device from leaking while you run errands.
This Fellow product gives you a dripper carafe system to brew your favorite cold brew blends. The set also makes measuring your water to coffee grounds ratio even easier with a built-in guide to help you measure everything out.
If you have a small kitchen or you're just struggling to find space for a new kitchen gadget, the OXO Brew Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker might be right for you. This coffee maker produces up to 16 ounces of cold brew coffee, which it automatically dispenses when you place the brewer on the carafe.
The GrowlerWerks uKeg Nitro is a kegerator that exclusively makes cold brew coffee. Thanks to the nitro gas that the GrowlerWerks uKeg uses, you can brew your coffee a lot quicker. Plus, you can make up to 12 cups of cold brew coffee at one time.
This coffee-making system by Country Line Kitchen is great for seeping iced tea, iced coffee and cold brew coffee. To make your drink of choice, simply let your coffee grounds seep overnight. Then, you can remove the filter portion from the mason jar drink container, sip and enjoy. Plus, all the parts of this coffee maker are dishwasher-safe.
