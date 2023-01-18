The 10 Best Espresso Machines to Create Impressive Home-Brewed Coffee Drinks
Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.
Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else your heart desires (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your loungewear or pajamas. That means no more rushing to get ready in order to stop by the coffee shop before work.
Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you're an avid espresso drinker and one of your goals for 2023 was to save money, investing in a quality espresso machine could help. And if you work from home, now you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office.
If you're ready to make the morning switch from a coffee pot or Keurig to an espresso machine, let ET help you find the best appliance for you. We've rounded up the highest-rated and best-selling espresso machines on the market so you can get your caffeine fix, but now from the comfort of your own home.
Get rich and velvety espressos with the De'Longhi espresso machine. It has a milk frother attachment so you have everything you need to make a coffee shop-level drink.
Worried about a lack of barista skills? Use the digital screen to select your beverage of choice and at the touch of the button you'll have a delicious drink. It even steams the milk and adds it during the process.
Don't let the retro style fool you, this espresso machine is top of the line. Match it to your kitchen by choosing from cream, bright red, light blue or black.
Serious espresso creators will love this espresso machine from Breville that has 15 different settings that dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
Not only can you make espresso with this machine from Phillips, but you can also brew lattes and iced coffees by just touching a button on the screen.
One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire.
Just starting out on your espresso journey? Dip your feet into the barista lifestyle with this affordable option from Mr. Coffee.
Brew a single cup of espresso or two at a time with this espresso machine from Calphalon. It even has a cup warming tray to keep your espresso cups toasty before brewing.
Skip the potential mess of dealing with espresso beans and tamping down the powder when you use the Nespresso. It comes with drink pods, similar to a Keurig, and a milk frother, so all you have to do is put in the pod and hit a button for delicious drinks.
Have you ever been camping or at the beach wishing you were sipping on espresso? Now you can with this portable espresso maker, just be sure to bring a thermos of hot water to brew your beans.
For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.
