Not much compares to a freshly brewed cup of coffee or, to be much more specific, a freshly brewed shot of espresso paired with steamed milk in the morning. For many of us, lattes and cappuccinos are reserved exclusively for coffee shops, but when the craving strikes that doesn't have to be the case.

Crafting your favorite caffeinated drink at home is actually less work than you'd expect. With the right espresso machine, you can create flat whites, americanos, macchiatos or whatever else your heart desires (as long as you have the ingredients). Not only will these drinks taste just as good as the coffee house's creations, but you can make them in your loungewear or pajamas. That means no more rushing to get ready in order to stop by the coffee shop before work.

Maybe the best part of having an espresso machine in your kitchen is the savings you'll gain from being your own barista. If you're an avid espresso drinker and one of your goals for 2023 was to save money, investing in a quality espresso machine could help. And if you work from home, now you don't have to miss the unlimited coffee drinks you could get in the office.

If you're ready to make the morning switch from a coffee pot or Keurig to an espresso machine, let ET help you find the best appliance for you. We've rounded up the highest-rated and best-selling espresso machines on the market so you can get your caffeine fix, but now from the comfort of your own home.

Terra Kaffe TK-01 Terra Kaffe Terra Kaffe TK-01 Worried about a lack of barista skills? Use the digital screen to select your beverage of choice and at the touch of the button you'll have a delicious drink. It even steams the milk and adds it during the process. $825 Shop Now

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine William Sonoma Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso creators will love this espresso machine from Breville that has 15 different settings that dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $750 Shop Now

Gevi Espresso Machine Amazon Gevi Espresso Machine One of Amazon best-selling espresso machines, this option from Gevi provides everything you need to create a small cup of velvety espresso. It has a milk frother on the side to create flat whites, cortados, lattes or anything else you desire. $200 $160 Shop Now

Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine Amazon Wacaco Minipresso GR Portable Espresso Machine Have you ever been camping or at the beach wishing you were sipping on espresso? Now you can with this portable espresso maker, just be sure to bring a thermos of hot water to brew your beans. $55 Shop Now

For more WFH essentials and everything you need to stay safe and cozy in your home, office and home office, head to our Ultimate 2023 Work From Home Guide.

