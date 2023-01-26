The 15 Best Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic: Shop Petal & Pup's Romantic New Collection
Whether your Valentine's Day plans involve a romantic date with your significant other, a night out on the town with friends or a festive soiree to celebrate the occasion, you might be in the market for a new dress. If you're on the hunt for something V-Day appropriate that won't break the bank, Petal & Pup has so many adorable styles to shop under $100
One of Petal & Pup's most popular pieces is the Persia dress: a minimalist, slip-style satin dress available in eleven different colors. With its adjustable straps and simple silhouette, the Persia dress can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion, even when Valentine's Day is behind us.
With hundreds of five-star reviews, the Persia dress is a popular choice for V-Day and beyond. We also love it in orchid and sage green.
Looking for something a little louder? The strapless, split-legged Nami jumpsuit and Tullah color blocked dress are as bold as they are beautiful. And if you're in need of a black-tie-approved dress that's budget-friendly, the Asteria tulle maxi is a stunning choice for V-Day, formal weddings and other elegant occasions.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from Petal & Pup's Valentine's Day edit.
Turn up the heat this Valentine's Day in a fiery red bodycon dress.
"A great quality dress with a really nice fit," wrote one happy reviewer about this cut-out midi. "I am D cup and didn’t even have to wear a bra! Amazing!!"
If your plans include an elaborate dinner or black-tie event, the ornate Asteria gown will certainly fit the bill.
Channel your inner Elle Woods in this plunging pink midi dress.
This trendy babydoll dress would look adorable with heels or even sneakers for a more casual look.
You'll look like the definition of elegance in this flowing halter-neck maxi.
Shower yourself with flowers on Valentine's Day with this slinky floral slip dress.
We love a red and pink moment any time of year, but it's especially adorable for Valentine's Day.
Unexpected yet still V-Day appropriate, this bold jumpsuit features slit-hemmed legs and a strapless bodice. Plus, it has pockets!
Show off your legs in this silky romper, perfect for pairing with heels.
This classic white midi features gathering on the side for extra waist definition.
This petal-pink midi dress is all business in the front with a sultry open back.
This flowy red midi is a romantic pick with a shirred bodice and ruffle details around the waist.
One shoulder silhouettes are all the rage right now, and this pleated maxi with a gathered waist is right on trend.
For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.
