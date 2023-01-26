Sponsored by Petal & Pup

The 15 Best Valentine's Day Dresses for the Hopeless Romantic: Shop Petal & Pup's Romantic New Collection

By Lauren Gruber
Whether your Valentine's Day plans involve a romantic date with your significant other, a night out on the town with friends or a festive soiree to celebrate the occasion, you might be in the market for a new dress. If you're on the hunt for something V-Day appropriate that won't break the bank, Petal & Pup has so many adorable styles to shop under $100

One of Petal & Pup's most popular pieces is the Persia dress: a minimalist, slip-style satin dress available in eleven different colors. With its adjustable straps and simple silhouette, the Persia dress can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion, even when Valentine's Day is behind us.

Persia Dress
Persia Dress
Petal & Pup
Persia Dress

With hundreds of five-star reviews, the Persia dress is a popular choice for V-Day and beyond. We also love it in orchid and sage green.

$69

Looking for something a little louder? The strapless, split-legged Nami jumpsuit and Tullah color blocked dress are as bold as they are beautiful. And if you're in need of a black-tie-approved dress that's budget-friendly, the Asteria tulle maxi is a stunning choice for V-Day, formal weddings and other elegant occasions.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from Petal & Pup's Valentine's Day edit. 

Hyatt Dress
Hyatt Dress
Petal & Pup
Hyatt Dress

Turn up the heat this Valentine's Day in a fiery red bodycon dress.

$89
Poppy Cut-Out Midi Dress
Poppy Cut-Out Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Poppy Cut-Out Midi Dress

"A great quality dress with a really nice fit," wrote one happy reviewer about this cut-out midi. "I am D cup and didn’t even have to wear a bra! Amazing!!"

$89
Asteria Tulle Tiered Maxi Dress
Asteria Tulle Tiered Maxi Dress
Petal & Pup
Asteria Tulle Tiered Maxi Dress

If your plans include an elaborate dinner or black-tie event, the ornate Asteria gown will certainly fit the bill.

$99
Keira Midi Dress
Keira Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Keira Midi Dress

Channel your inner Elle Woods in this plunging pink midi dress.

$89
Lionel Puff Sleeve Dress
Lionel Puff Sleeve Dress
Petal & Pup
Lionel Puff Sleeve Dress

This trendy babydoll dress would look adorable with heels or even sneakers for a more casual look.

$70
Anabelle Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Anabelle Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Petal & Pup
Anabelle Halter Neck Maxi Dress

You'll look like the definition of elegance in this flowing halter-neck maxi.

$89
Posse Midi Slip Dress
Posse Midi Slip Dress
Petal & Pup
Posse Midi Slip Dress

Shower yourself with flowers on Valentine's Day with this slinky floral slip dress.

$89
Tullah Color Block Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Tullah Color Block Long Sleeve Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Tullah Color Block Long Sleeve Midi Dress

We love a red and pink moment any time of year, but it's especially adorable for Valentine's Day.

$99
Nami Jumpsuit
Nami Jumpsuit
Petal & Pup
Nami Jumpsuit

Unexpected yet still V-Day appropriate, this bold jumpsuit features slit-hemmed legs and a strapless bodice. Plus, it has pockets!

$99
Tangle Long Sleeve Playsuit
Tangle Long Sleeve Playsuit
Petal & Pup
Tangle Long Sleeve Playsuit

Show off your legs in this silky romper, perfect for pairing with heels.

$69
Luella Dress
Luella Dress
Petal & Pup
Luella Dress

This classic white midi features gathering on the side for extra waist definition.

$84
Juxt Open Back Midi Dress
Juxt Open Back Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Juxt Open Back Midi Dress

This petal-pink midi dress is all business in the front with a sultry open back.

$89
Bell Shirred Midi Dress
Bell Shirred Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Bell Shirred Midi Dress

This flowy red midi is a romantic pick with a shirred bodice and ruffle details around the waist.

$79
Pontee One Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress
Pontee One Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress
Petal & Pup
Pontee One Shoulder Pleated Midi Dress

One shoulder silhouettes are all the rage right now, and this pleated maxi with a gathered waist is right on trend. 

$99

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

