Whether your Valentine's Day plans involve a romantic date with your significant other, a night out on the town with friends or a festive soiree to celebrate the occasion, you might be in the market for a new dress. If you're on the hunt for something V-Day appropriate that won't break the bank, Petal & Pup has so many adorable styles to shop under $100

Shop Petal & Pup

One of Petal & Pup's most popular pieces is the Persia dress: a minimalist, slip-style satin dress available in eleven different colors. With its adjustable straps and simple silhouette, the Persia dress can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion, even when Valentine's Day is behind us.

Looking for something a little louder? The strapless, split-legged Nami jumpsuit and Tullah color blocked dress are as bold as they are beautiful. And if you're in need of a black-tie-approved dress that's budget-friendly, the Asteria tulle maxi is a stunning choice for V-Day, formal weddings and other elegant occasions.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from Petal & Pup's Valentine's Day edit.

Hyatt Dress Petal & Pup Hyatt Dress Turn up the heat this Valentine's Day in a fiery red bodycon dress. $89 Shop Now

Nami Jumpsuit Petal & Pup Nami Jumpsuit Unexpected yet still V-Day appropriate, this bold jumpsuit features slit-hemmed legs and a strapless bodice. Plus, it has pockets! $99 Shop Now

Luella Dress Petal & Pup Luella Dress This classic white midi features gathering on the side for extra waist definition. $84 Shop Now

For more gift ideas they’ll swoon over, check out our Valentine's Day Gift Guide featuring the best gifts for everyone you love.

