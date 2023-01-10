Valentine's Day is a month away, and love is already in the air.

Each year, Valentine's Day is a gift-giving time to show appreciation for loved ones in your life, which means this holiday isn't only for romantic partners. February 14 is a time to spread love to everyone you care about, whether it's your significant other, close friends, family or even your main squeeze: yourself! It may seem a touch early, but if you don't want to be stuck giving your beloved a gift card on date night, the time to start shopping for the right gift is now.

If you're searching for a gift idea — or several — ET has curated all kinds of gifting ideas to shower your loved ones with. Ideas include flower delivery, chocolate-covered strawberries, cookies, kid-friendly gifts, candy, jewelry, fragrances, personalized gifts and more. And yes, we've even included some last-minute gifts just in case you're a bit of a procrastinator. You're sure to find something in our gift guide that will help remind them why they love you.

Going out on the town for Valentine's Day? We've found unique gift options you can bring along — like stunning jewelry, decadent chocolates and other options for that special someone — to take the night to the next level. If you're staying in, romantic gift picks like essential oils, lingerie, candles, comfy blankets and more should do the trick. Celebrating while curled up on the couch can still feel special with the perfect gift to give.

This year, let us help you play Cupid. Below, our guide to gifting and celebrating Valentine's Day 2023 in style.

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

Shop cool gifts that won't break the bank.

Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

A variety of gifts your loved one will, well, love.

34 of the Most Loved Valentine's Day Gifts on Amazon

Shop the V-day gifts Amazon customers are buying the most.

More Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop On Amazon

Amazon truly has it all.

30 Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

A range of gifts that your significant other is bound to love.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Her

Ideas for all of the ladies you love.

The Best Valentine's Day Beauty Deals

Save big on SkinCeuticals, Urban Decay, Kosas and more.

Stunning Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

Shop our top picks of Valentine's Day jewelry gifts under $100, $200, $300 and $500.

The Best Lingerie for Valentine's Day

Lace, pearls or silk? Feel confident in the different styles of lingerie in our style guide.

1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600 for Valentine's Day

Diamond earrings under $600 on Amazon -- Don't miss these deals!

Top Perfumes and Fragrances to Gift for Women

Whether she likes woodsy or floral scents, we've got you covered on a large variety of perfumes.

Wellness Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love

It's been a tough past year (or two), so gift yourself or love ones items to aide in their self-care.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

Browse gifts for your parents, siblings, friends and romantic partner.

Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services to Gift This Valentine's Day

Send a classic bouquet of roses or a chic succulent plant.

Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers

Temperature-control mugs, latte art stencils, coffee machines and more.

Our Place Gifts for the Home Cook

Purchase an Always Pan or Perfect Pot for the Chefs in your life.

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Treats

The best sugary goodies for the sweet tooth in your life.

10 Celebrity-Approved Engagement Ring Trends

Whether you're planning on proposing or browsing for fun.

Last Minute Valentine's Day Gifts

If you're in a scramble, these gifts won't look or feel too last-minute.

Check out more unique Valentine's Day gift ideas from our friends at the Rachael Ray Show.

