Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate 2023 Super Bowl Party
Football fans, your time has come — Super Bowl LVII is almost here!
Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off the NFL playoffs this Saturday, January 14, which will determine which teams make it to the big game. The two leading teams headed to the 57th Super Bowl 2023 will play in Glenwood, Arizona. And as State Farm Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your gameday viewing needs.
As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from entrepreneur and award-winning performer Rihanna. We don't know everything in store for when she takes the stage, but we do know we can expect to hear her hit songs from the past two decades.
If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game in the comfort of your home with friends and family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect cupcake topper and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with a crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party.
The Perfect Viewing Experience
Don't have cable or your television is too small for the crowd you're inviting? We've got streaming services that will air the Super Bowl live and top-of-the-line TVs to make sure your party will go off without a hitch.
Best Deals on TVs for the Super Bowl
No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.
Watch your favorite shows and sports in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.
Take this Amazon best-seller to your yard to project the Super Bowl for the entire neighborhood to watch.
Upgrade your sound for the big game with these incredibly priced surround sound speakers. The wireless speakers connect to your TV via bluetooth for the easiest setup possible, and the included subwoofer will give you the extra pop of bass you need to make you feel like you're watching the Halftime Show live and in person.
How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable
Sling TV is a live-TV streamer that's airing the Super Bowl. For the 2023 NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game — and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier.
Not only will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with this subscription, but a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime, which must be purchased separately.
FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.
Top-Tier Super Bowl Party Food and Drinks
The best Super Bowl parties have the best food and drinks. Here are tasty bites and football-themed server ware to keep your guests happy.
Satisfy any craving during the big game with Goldbelly delivery from a number of winning restaurants. From wings and BBQ to subs, pizza and more, Goldbelly has all your favorite foods ready to be delivered to your doorstep in time for your Super Bowl party.
For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. The Minibar partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks.
After the pizza and wings, you may want something sweet. These chocolates wrapped in foil to look like a football are the perfect treat.
Serving finger foods? Help your guests keep their hands clean with these festive football cocktail picks.
This chic bamboo board comes with four ceramic bowls and four bamboo spoons — perfect for serving appetizers, condiments, spreads and snacks.
Keep your drinks ice cold with this on-theme inflatable cooler and stay refreshed through the entire game.
You don't have to be a baker to use these awesome Super Bowl championship ring cupcake toppers, you can place them on store-bought cupcakes. You can even keep and wear the ring when you finish your dessert.
Who needs a red plastic cup when you can win big with these adorable football cups? They're the perfect place to pour your signature party drink.
Add a bit of sophistication to your Super Bowl party with an elevated charcuterie plate.
Make enough punch for everyone with this 1.75 gallon drink dispenser even if you're hosting a crowd.
Score big when your guests see this football tablecloth (and all the delicious food on top).
Use this Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer to quickly cook your wings, veggies, and desserts for your party.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch the Super Bowl 2023 Without Cable
Ronnie Hillman, Super Bowl-Winning NFL Running Back, Dead at 31
Rihanna Teases What to Expect in Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna on Motherhood, New Music and the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Download
Rihanna Admits She's 'Nervous' for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show | ET's The Download
Rihanna 'Will Ensure Every Detail is Perfect' for Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance (Source)