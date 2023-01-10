Football fans, your time has come — Super Bowl LVII is almost here!

Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off the NFL playoffs this Saturday, January 14, which will determine which teams make it to the big game. The two leading teams headed to the 57th Super Bowl 2023 will play in Glenwood, Arizona. And as State Farm Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your gameday viewing needs.

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from entrepreneur and award-winning performer Rihanna. We don't know everything in store for when she takes the stage, but we do know we can expect to hear her hit songs from the past two decades.

If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game in the comfort of your home with friends and family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect cupcake topper and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with a crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party.

The Perfect Viewing Experience

Don't have cable or your television is too small for the crowd you're inviting? We've got streaming services that will air the Super Bowl live and top-of-the-line TVs to make sure your party will go off without a hitch.

Best Deals on TVs for the Super Bowl

75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Samsung 75" Samsung 4K Smart TV Watch your favorite shows and sports in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide. $950 Shop Now

How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable

Sling TV Miami Dolphins Sling TV Sling TV is a live-TV streamer that's airing the Super Bowl. For the 2023 NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game — and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier. $50 $25 FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH Sign Up

Hulu + Live TV San Francisco 49ers Hulu + Live TV Not only will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with this subscription, but a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime, which must be purchased separately. $70/MONTH Sign Up

FuboTV Buffalo Bills FuboTV FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. $70/MONTH TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS Sign Up

Top-Tier Super Bowl Party Food and Drinks

The best Super Bowl parties have the best food and drinks. Here are tasty bites and football-themed server ware to keep your guests happy.

Goldbelly Food Delivery Goldbelly Goldbelly Food Delivery Satisfy any craving during the big game with Goldbelly delivery from a number of winning restaurants. From wings and BBQ to subs, pizza and more, Goldbelly has all your favorite foods ready to be delivered to your doorstep in time for your Super Bowl party. STARTING AT $39 Shop Now

The Minibar Alcohol Delivery Drizly The Minibar Alcohol Delivery For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. The Minibar partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. PRICES VARY Shop Now

Football Tablecloth Amazon Football Tablecloth Score big when your guests see this football tablecloth (and all the delicious food on top). $9 Shop Now

