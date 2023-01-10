Shopping

Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate 2023 Super Bowl Party

By Rebecca Rovenstine
super bowl party essentials
Getty Images

Football fans, your time has come — Super Bowl LVII is almost here!

Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off the NFL playoffs this Saturday, January 14, which will determine which teams make it to the big game. The two leading teams headed to the 57th Super Bowl 2023 will play in Glenwood, Arizona. And as State Farm Stadium is gearing up for the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, it's time to prep for all of your gameday viewing needs.

As for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, prepare to feast your eyes on a performance from entrepreneur and award-winning performer Rihanna. We don't know everything in store for when she takes the stage, but we do know we can expect to hear her hit songs from the past two decades. 

If you're skipping a packed stadium or the nearest sports bar to watch the game in the comfort of your home with friends and family, ET has gathered a selection of watch party staples for optimal football game viewing, eating and drinking. From party supplies including the perfect cupcake topper and an on-demand alcohol delivery service to a smart TV with a crystal clear display, you'll find everything you could need here for your Super Bowl party. 

The Perfect Viewing Experience

Don't have cable or your television is too small for the crowd you're inviting? We've got streaming services that will air the Super Bowl live and top-of-the-line TVs to make sure your party will go off without a hitch.

Best Deals on TVs for the Super Bowl

55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV
55" Class Q70A QLED 4K smart TV
Samsung
55" Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV

No matter what stream of the game you're watching, this 55-inch Samsung QLED lets you watch the game in upscaled 4K resolution, thanks to its machine-based learning AI. The smart TV also features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants.

$1,100$900
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV
Samsung
75" Samsung 4K Smart TV

Watch your favorite shows and sports in gorgeous color and luminosity with this 75-inch Samsung LED TV. The TV features low lag rates and minimized blur, so you'll always be able to keep up with the plays. The 4K smart device also provides tailored recommendations for streaming and live TV with an on-screen guide.

$950
AuKing Mini Projector 2022 Upgrade
AuKing Mini Projector
Amazon
AuKing Mini Projector 2022 Upgrade

Take this Amazon best-seller to your yard to project the Super Bowl for the entire neighborhood to watch.

$100$69
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO
Best Buy
Samsung 2.1-Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and DOLBY AUDIO

Upgrade your sound for the big game with these incredibly priced surround sound speakers. The wireless speakers connect to your TV via bluetooth for the easiest setup possible, and the included subwoofer will give you the extra pop of bass you need to make you feel like you're watching the Halftime Show live and in person.

$280$130

How to Watch the Super Bowl Without Cable

Sling TV
Sling TV
Miami Dolphins
Sling TV

Sling TV is a live-TV streamer that's airing the Super Bowl. For the 2023 NFL season, Sling's "Orange & Blue" tier will get you almost all of the networks you need to watch every game — and at a relative bargain of $50 a month. Sling offers new users half off their first month of any package, including the "Orange & Blue" tier. 

$50$25
FOR YOUR FIRST MONTH
Hulu + Live TV
Hulu+ Live TV
San Francisco 49ers
Hulu + Live TV

Not only will you be able to watch the Super Bowl with this subscription, but a $70 monthly subscription to Hulu+ Live TV also offers access to all the platforms airing and streaming 2023 NFL games — except Amazon Prime, which must be purchased separately. 

$70/MONTH
FuboTV
FuboTV
Buffalo Bills
FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, and that of course includes the 2023 Super Bowl. Packages include CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and more. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

$70/MONTH
TRY FREE FOR 7 DAYS

Top-Tier Super Bowl Party Food and Drinks

The best Super Bowl parties have the best food and drinks. Here are tasty bites and football-themed server ware to keep your guests happy.

Goldbelly Food Delivery
Goldbelly
Goldbelly
Goldbelly Food Delivery

Satisfy any craving during the big game with Goldbelly delivery from a number of winning restaurants. From wings and BBQ to subs, pizza and more, Goldbelly has all your favorite foods ready to be delivered to your doorstep in time for your Super Bowl party. 

STARTING AT $39
The Minibar Alcohol Delivery
Drizly
Drizly
The Minibar Alcohol Delivery

For those of the legal drinking age, choose from an expansive selection of beer, wine and liquor and get it delivered to your door in under 60 minutes. The Minibar partners with local retailers in your area, so you never run low on your favorite drinks. 

PRICES VARY
Madelaine Premium Milk Chocolate Footballs
Madelaine Premium Milk Chocolate Footballs
Amazon
Madelaine Premium Milk Chocolate Footballs

After the pizza and wings, you may want something sweet. These chocolates wrapped in foil to look like a football are the perfect treat.

$20
Crafterlife 100pcs Football Cocktail Picks
Crafterlife 100pcs Football Cocktail Picks
Amazon
Crafterlife 100pcs Football Cocktail Picks

Serving finger foods? Help your guests keep their hands clean with these festive football cocktail picks.

$16
Picnic at Ascot Bamboo Divided Serving Platter
Picnic At Ascot Bamboo Divided Serving Platter with 4 Bowls and 4 Bamboo Spoons
Macy's
Picnic at Ascot Bamboo Divided Serving Platter

This chic bamboo board comes with four ceramic bowls and four bamboo spoons — perfect for serving appetizers, condiments, spreads and snacks. 

$71
Inflatable Football Field Buffet Cooler
Inflatable Football Field Buffet Cooler
Amazon
Inflatable Football Field Buffet Cooler

Keep your drinks ice cold with this on-theme inflatable cooler and stay refreshed through the entire game.

$21
Super Bowl LVII Cupcake Rings Topper
Super Bowl LVII Cupcake Rings Topper
Amazon
Super Bowl LVII Cupcake Rings Topper

You don't have to be a baker to use these awesome Super Bowl championship ring cupcake toppers, you can place them on store-bought cupcakes. You can even keep and wear the ring when you finish your dessert. 

$14
JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football-Themed Cups
JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football Themed Cups
Amazon
JOYIN 72 Pack Touchdown Football-Themed Cups

Who needs a red plastic cup when you can win big with these adorable football cups? They're the perfect place to pour your signature party drink.

$20
Charcuterie Platter and Serving Tray
Charcuterie Platter and Serving Tray
Amazon
Charcuterie Platter and Serving Tray

Add a bit of sophistication to your Super Bowl party with an elevated charcuterie plate. 

$25$21
Buddeez Party Top New Beverage Dispenser
Buddeez Party Top New Beverage Dispenser
Amazon
Buddeez Party Top New Beverage Dispenser

Make enough punch for everyone with this 1.75 gallon drink dispenser even if you're hosting a crowd.

$40
Football Tablecloth
Football Tablecloth
Amazon
Football Tablecloth

Score big when your guests see this football tablecloth (and all the delicious food on top).

$9
Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer

Use this Insignia™ - 5 Qt. Digital Air Fryer to quickly cook your wings, veggies, and desserts for your party.

$120$50

