The 2023 Super Bowl is just a couple weeks away and online retailers are offering huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party or just want to upgrade your living room's viewing setup, highly rated TV models from Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more are on sale right now. There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals available at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy that are certainly worthy of your attention.

No matter if you're watching Rihanna's halftime show or streaming Oscar-nominated movies, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.

Game day is almost here, so don't miss the action. Ahead, find all of the best Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and Best Buy to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs with or without cable.

Amazon Super Bowl TV Deals

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Super Bowl. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.

The Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including the stunning Frame TV.

Best Buy Super Bowl TV Deals

Walmart Super Bowl TV Deals

