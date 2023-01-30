The 20 Best Super Bowl TV Deals Available This Week: Shop Savings On LG, Samsung, TCL and More
The 2023 Super Bowl is just a couple weeks away and online retailers are offering huge TV deals across your favorite brands ahead of the big game. Whether you are hosting this year's Super Bowl party or just want to upgrade your living room's viewing setup, highly rated TV models from Samsung, LG, TCL, Sony and more are on sale right now. There are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals available at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy that are certainly worthy of your attention.
No matter if you're watching Rihanna's halftime show or streaming Oscar-nominated movies, watching on a smart TV with 4K resolution, advanced OLED technology, and object-tracking sound will make you feel like you're right in the middle of the action. Because TVs come in a wide range of sizes with different features, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs that are both high-quality and budget-friendly.
Game day is almost here, so don't miss the action. Ahead, find all of the best Super Bowl TV deals at Amazon, Walmart, Samsung and Best Buy to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs with or without cable.
Amazon Super Bowl TV Deals
Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can score impressive deals on TVs at Amazon ahead of the Super Bowl. From Fire TVs to LG, Sony and Insignia, shop our top picks and check out all of Amazon's TV deals currently available.
Get breathtaking picture and audio that makes you feel like you're in the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos. Plus, you have instant access to Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+ and LG channels.
Score this Amazon Fire TV at a discount and elevate all of your movie nights moving forward.
Experience hands-free TV with Alexa on this Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can score a discount, while supplies last.
Enhanced by TRILUMINOS Pro, Sony's 4K TV reproduces over a billion accurate colors resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
Enjoy breathtaking 4K movies and TV shows at 4 times the resolution of Full HD, and upscale your current content to Ultra HD-level picture quality.
The Best Samsung TV Deals
Samsung has updated its 8K TV offerings packed full of high-end features and picture quality to instantly upgrade your home theatre. Known for its QLED panels with fantastic color performance, Samsung has a huge range of smart TVs for every budget on sale, including the stunning Frame TV.
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Grab Samsung's new QN95B QLED 4K TV at a discount of up to $2,000. Having debuted in June 2022, this new smart TV features an enhanced 4K experience and upgraded Quantum Matrix tech. The mini LEDs are even more precise, which allows you to enjoy true-to-color images even in bright daylight.
The TV's ultra-powerful processor plays your 8K content at its full potential. And for everything else, AI based processing upscales and analyzes your content to boost your picture to 8K clarity—no matter how it was created. Make every viewing a spectacular cinematic experience with Object Tracking Sound+ and Dolby Atmos built in.
Brilliant details shine even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. See all your favorite content optimized to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Save up to $2,000 on the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV.
This QLED 4K Smart TV from Samsung is a great gift idea for anyone, especially if you're looking to splurge on their present. They'll be grateful for the enhanced color replication and contract on this TV's display.
Samsung's new TV has a profile so thin it was inspired by a laser beam. The groundbreaking LaserSlim Design has a minimal bezel and an ultra-thin side profile. Thanks to the Quantum HDR OLED, Hollywood’s HDR movies and streaming shows leap off the OLED screen with unimaginable detail.
Samsung's powerful 4K processor uses machine learning AI to enhance pictures from any source and lets you watch the game in upscaled QLED 4K resolution. The smart TV features next-gen apps, streaming services and advanced controls. It's also compatible with most voice assistants like Alexa.
Best Buy Super Bowl TV Deals
Transform your world with over a billion¹ bright, bold and beautiful colors from the stunning NanoCell display.
Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.
With 8.3 million self-lit pixels and ultra-powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built-in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Capture every detail when gaming on this TV as this LG OLED Smart webOS TV features a lightening-fast refresh rate, advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K and more.
Walmart Super Bowl TV Deals
Every detail on this TV bursts to life with realistic contrast and brilliance. Designed to reduce glare and deliver brilliant color across your screen, Ultra Viewing Angle makes sure you’ve got amazing picture quality, from virtually anywhere in the room.
Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports.
This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.
The TCL Smart Roku TV has an impressive resolution that will make TV viewing a truly immersive experience. Plus, it comes with a super simple remote that's intuitive for all ages.
