March Madness 2023 is in full swing with 8 teams vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. The first two rounds of the tournament saw several stunning upsets and next up is the Elite 8 on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Like last year, the NCAA tournament is being broadcast across multiple networks and we've got you covered on how to watch 2023 March Madness from anywhere.

From the Elite 8 to the Final Four and the National Championship game in Houston, here's the complete schedule, game times, and where to stream all the NCAA Tournament games.

How to watch 2023 March Madness online

The men’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV.

If you want access to allthe March Madness games online, that's happening on Sling TV and Hulu with Live TV. Hulu begins streaming with Sunday Selection and their live coverage won't stop until the nail-biting March Madness Championship Game ends. Both Sling and Hulu are not just sharing the men's games, the live TV streaming services also streaming the fast-paced women's tournament too.

Men's March Madness 2023 Schedule

The NCAA March Madness tournament kicked off on Tuesday, March 14 with 68 Division I college basketball teams playing in the First Four games. The Elite 8 for the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins Saturday, March 25. Here’s the full NCAA schedule with times and channels for each game during this year's tournament:

Elite Eight (Saturday, March 25)

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic @ 6 p.m. on TBS

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 UConn @ 8:49 p.m. on TBS

Elite Eight (Sunday, March 26)

Game 1: 2 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 4:55 p.m. ET, CBS

Final Four (Saturday, April 1)

Game 1: 6 p.m. ET, CBS

Game 2: 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Championship Game (Monday, April 3)

Game: 9 p.m. ET, CBS

How to watch 2023 March Madness for free

If there are specific games you want to watch that will air on CBS, Paramount Plus does offer a free seven-day trial to new users. Keep in mind that this will not give you access to the entire NCAA March Madness tournament. Because the men's basketball tournament takes place over three weeks, you run the chance of missing out on the fun if your team progresses.

ET, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount.

Stand-outs Marcus Sasser from the Houston Cougars, Jalen Wilson of the Kansas Jayhawks or Zach Edey from Purdue are poised to make history. Antoine Davis of the Detroit Mercy Titans is about to break "Pistol" Pete Maravich's long-held scoring record. And we can't lie, half the fun is bragging to your friends and co-workers as your predictions come true throughout the tournament. And somehow it's just as fun when a low-seeded, underdog team wins and upsets everyone's entire bracket.

Once you've got your streaming plan, it’s time to start planning watch parties for this year’s madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Check out all the best March Madness TV deals happening right no to upgrade your viewing setup.

