Apple's new product launch is all the buzz right now. Yesterday, the brand kicked off its highly-anticipated fall event with an introduction of its latest and enhanced lineup of devices including the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Following the announcement of these new offerings, Amazon has rolled out tons of incredible deals on Apple's best-selling products.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best deals on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from a MacBook at its lowest price ever to iPads, AirTags, Apple Watches and more. If you're looking to stock up on tech essentials for fall, you won't want to miss out on these savings.

From noise-canceling headphones to powerful laptops, we've rounded up all the best Apple deals on the hottest gadgets. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, so we recommend adding these steals to your cart, stat.

The Best AirPods Deals

Whether you're looking to enjoy your favorite music at home or on the go, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $479 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the Apple AirPods Pro 2. With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series. $249 $219 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors making it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $159 Shop Now

The Best Apple AirTag Deal

If you often lose your wallet or leave other belongings behind, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $89 Shop Now

The Best MacBook Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for its lowest price. The 13-inch laptop features up to 18 hours of battery life. Plus, the Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $849 Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,299 Shop Now

The Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th-generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

The Best Apple Watch Deals

Stay connected with family and friends and keep track of health habits with Apple's best-selling smartwatches.

The Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories to pair with your devices.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With long work and school days ahead, make on-the-go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

