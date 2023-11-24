Samsung has discounted many of its best-selling TVs for Black Friday. Shop the biggest deals on new screens.
Between the NFL and NBA seasons along with the best new TV shows and movies, you'll want a great TV to enjoy it all on. TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home. Luckily, TVs tend to be one of the most popular Black Friday tech deals, so today's discounts are all the more reason to upgrade your viewing experience.
This weekend, Samsung's Black Friday Sale is slashing prices on best-selling TVs to snag a new screen for less. You can save up $3,500 on the best TVs from Samsung, including the Frame TV and the latest 8K models.
Shop Samsung's Black Friday TV Deals
Samsung offers many of the greatest 4K and 8K TVs out there, but they can be pricey. These Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to save hundreds — if not thousands — on a high-quality TV that fits your space. From Neo QLED TVs featuring a slim design to the best outdoor TV for football season, we’ve rounded up the top Black Friday Samsung TV deals worth shopping now.
Ahead, get Samsung's sensational contrast, stellar brightness and vivid color onto your screen before the holidays with the best Black Friday TV deals.
Best Black Friday Samsung 4K TV Deals
Samsung's newest 4K Neo QLED TVs offer true-to-life picture resolution when streaming your favorite content. With ultra-precise Mini LEDs, brilliant details and color burst to life no matter the lighting in your room. Vividly realistic sound also puts you right in the middle of the action, so you've got a great viewing experience from any seat.
55" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022)
Samsung's 55-inch TV display features cutting edge QLED technology and crisp 4K clarity, elevating your art and entertainment experience.
77" Samsung Class OLED S95C
Steal the show with the bold contrast, dramatic sound and the vibrant colors that are 30% brighter boosted by tiny Quantum Dots. Samsung's Infinity One Design is sleek, slim and impossibly thin. The powerful Dolby Atmos audio will put you in the action.
55" Samsung S90C OLED TV
This OLED TV looks great whether you're watching crisp 4K content or upscaled classics. Enhanced by Quantum Dots tech, every scene comes to life in extraordinary detail, making this display a super splurge for anyone who appreciates quality.
55" Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN85C
Score a $500 Black Friday savings on this Neo QLED 4K Smart TV delivering larger than life sound and Samsung's ultra-precise Quantum Mini LEDs that will show everything down to the freckles on the actor's face on the screen.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,800 now.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
85" Samsung Class Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV
With super precise LEDs that display incredible contrast even in sunlit rooms, this smart TV will make your home feel like a theater. With savings on all sizes, the best bang for your buck is the 85-inch screen with instant savings of $1,300.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,500 on the Terrace.
65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for up to $500 off.
Best Black Friday Samsung 8K TV Deals
The new 8K TV models also introduce the use of Wireless Dolby Atmos for sharper audio quality, plus a number of other smarter features which aim to make Samsung TVs the "central hub to watch content, control devices, play games, work out and more," according to Samsung.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
85" Samsung Class QN900B Neo QLED 8K TV (2022)
Experience Samsung's best picture yet and save up to $2,000. With Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, a grid of Samsung's own Quantum Mini LEDs unleash a billion colors with ultra-fine precision for truly impressive contrast.
85” Samsung QN800B Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2022)
Watch everything in 8K with Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor. On sale in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes, save up to $3,700 on this Samsung TV with unimaginable color and a sleek design.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
RELATED CONTENT: