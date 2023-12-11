The Frame TV is easily one of Samsung's most iconic screens, and back in August, it became even more aesthetically pleasing for Disney fans all over the world. Featuring 100 special pieces of art from the Disney collection and a Mickey Mouse-inspired remote, Samsung's limited-edition The Frame Disney100 Edition celebrates Disney's 100th anniversary and it is spectacularly magical.

After selling out quickly following its initial release, two sizes of the Disney Frame TV are now marked down during the Discover Samsung Winter Sale. Choose between 55-inch and 65-inch — both of which are $200 off this week — to bring home a piece of the Disney magic for Christmas.

While in Art Mode, The Frame Disney100 Edition has a special startup screen and provides access to 100 new options to display. With content from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic, Disney fans can curate and showcase a gallery of their most beloved characters and moments right on their TV. Whenever you need a break, there will still be beautifully curated art to choose from, from Monet to Van Gogh, and you can always send your own photos from your smartphone to The Frame.

Upgraded in 2023, The Frame has an anti-glare matte display for enjoying premium 4K QLED picture quality, and you should expect the same from the Disney100 Edition model. The Frame Disney100 Edition is also equipped with exclusive bezels in platinum silver metal — the Disney100 signature color.

Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true. Samsung's artful Frame TV can stream your favorite TV show or movie from the built-in Tizen interface and is one of the most visually stunning QLED TVs out there.

RELATED CONTENT: