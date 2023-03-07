Disney Launched 100th Anniversary Collection at Amazon: Shop Clothes, Decor, Beauty and More
Whether you're a Disney fan from the original Mickey Mouse Club days, fell in love with the princess movies when watching flicks like The Little Mermaid to Frozen or just started your Disney obsession when they picked up the beloved Star Wars and Marvel franchises, right now you have a reason to celebrate. Disney has now reached an impressive 100 years of storytelling magic. To celebrate this major magical milestone, Amazon has introduced a collection of Disney-inspired and Disney-themed products.
If you love all things Disney, have Disney movies or Disney+ shows you watch on repeat, or you have a Disney character that is basically your personality at this point, you'll want to check out these super fun Disney-inspired and Disney-themed products at Amazon. From home decor to beauty products to fashionable accessories, there are almost endless items that will show off your love of Disney and its famous (and infamous) characters.
You don't have to wish upon a star to find adorable Disney-themed fashion and decor. Thanks to Amazon's latest Disney 100 collection, you can experience Disney magic anytime you want. If you're heading to Disneyland this Spring Break, avoid higher in-park merchandise prices by shopping these Amazon items celebrating Disney's 100 years. Below, check out ET's favorite items to shop that will show your Disney fandom. And for even more Disney love, check out the exclusive Coach line of Disney handbags.
Disney Clothes and Accessories on Amazon
Disney is offering several different styles of shirts celebrating their 100th anniversary, one of which is this tee featuring all the Disney princesses.
Sometimes simplicity is best, like on this plain bucket hat with a small embroidered Mickey Mouse. You can choose from khaki corduroy, red or denim.
Celebrate 100 years of excellent movies and entertainment with this official Disney tee. Snag it in your choice of seven colors.
It doesn't get more wholesome than this "Aw, Gee!" Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. Made with 60% cotton, you'll also feel comfy and cozy while wearing this option.
To show off your love of Disney in a more understated style, go for this embroidered baseball cap. It looks like an elegant rose, but really it's the rose from the classic movie Beauty and the Beast.
Mandalorian fans will get a kick out of this vintage style tee with a comic book style. It is even faded in spots to look extra retro.
Disney Home Goods on Amazon
Learn how it all started with The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder which covers the past, present and future of Disney. Along with this historical account, you'll flip through pages filled with gorgeous illustrations and photographs.
Perfect for spring, this Disney pillow uses floral designs to create the iconic Mikey Mouse head. It comes in a neutral sage green to work with a variety of styles.
Featuring your favorite Pixar characters, like Nemo and Buzz Lightyear, this popcorn popper will make your next movie night all the more fun.
Winnie the Pooh gives some of the best life advice and now you can display it proudly in your home.
Just like Mary Poppins you are practically perfect in every way. Now everyone will know when you drink out of this adorable tumbler featuring the beloved character.
Better for the environment, reusable sandwich bags have become popular in the last few years. Grab these festive Pyrex bags decorated with Star Wars characters like R2D2 and Yoda.
Disney Beauty Supplies on Amazon
If you frequently scroll through TikTok you may have noticed these cloth headbands popping up in almost every skincare video. This one inspired by Bambi's Thumper is just too cute.
These honeypot lip balms inspired by Winnie the Pooh are not only charming, but they're also cruelty free. The duo comes with two lip balm scents: honey and vanilla.
Pamper yourself like a princess with these Disney princess face masks. Each of the four sheet masks, which all target different skin concerns, are inspired by either Aurora, Jasmine, Belle or Arielle.
This retro Donald Duck themed travel bag is filled with body wash and after shave. You'll even get a loofah to suds up the cedar wood and lime body wash.
