Disney Launched 100th Anniversary Collection at Amazon: Shop Clothes, Decor, Beauty and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Disney 100th Anniversary Collection at Amazon
Disney

Whether you're a Disney fan from the original Mickey Mouse Club days, fell in love with the princess movies when watching flicks like The Little Mermaid to Frozen or just started your Disney obsession when they picked up the beloved Star Wars and Marvel franchises, right now you have a reason to celebrate. Disney has now reached an impressive 100 years of storytelling magic. To celebrate this major magical milestone, Amazon has introduced a collection of Disney-inspired and Disney-themed products. 

If you love all things Disney, have Disney movies or Disney+ shows you watch on repeat, or you have a Disney character that is basically your personality at this point, you'll want to check out these super fun Disney-inspired and Disney-themed products at Amazon. From home decor to beauty products to fashionable accessories, there are almost endless items that will show off your love of Disney and its famous (and infamous) characters. 

You don't have to wish upon a star to find adorable Disney-themed fashion and decor. Thanks to Amazon's latest Disney 100 collection, you can experience Disney magic anytime you want. If you're heading to Disneyland this Spring Break, avoid higher in-park merchandise prices by shopping these Amazon items celebrating Disney's 100 years. Below, check out ET's favorite items to shop that will show your Disney fandom. And for even more Disney love, check out the exclusive Coach line of Disney handbags.

Disney Clothes and Accessories on Amazon

Disney 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt
Disney 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt
Amazon
Disney 100 Years Of Wonder Princesses T-Shirt

Disney is offering several different styles of shirts celebrating their 100th anniversary, one of which is this tee featuring all the Disney princesses. 

$23
Concept One Disney Embroidered Bucket Hat
Concept One Disney Embroidered Bucket Hat
Amazon
Concept One Disney Embroidered Bucket Hat

Sometimes simplicity is best, like on this plain bucket hat with a small embroidered Mickey Mouse. You can choose from khaki corduroy, red or denim.

$23$20
Disney 100 Years of Wonder T-Shirt
Disney 100 Years of Wonder T-Shirt
Amazon
Disney 100 Years of Wonder T-Shirt

Celebrate 100 years of excellent movies and entertainment with this official Disney tee. Snag it in your choice of seven colors. 

$23
Amazon Essentials Disney Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon Essentials Disney Crewneck Sweatshirt
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Disney Crewneck Sweatshirt

It doesn't get more wholesome than this "Aw, Gee!" Mickey Mouse sweatshirt. Made with 60% cotton, you'll also feel comfy and cozy while wearing this option.

$27$24
Concept One Beauty and The Beast Embroidered Rose Cap
Concept One Beauty and The Beast Embroidered Rose Cap
Amazon
Concept One Beauty and The Beast Embroidered Rose Cap

To show off your love of Disney in a more understated style, go for this embroidered baseball cap. It looks like an elegant rose, but really it's the rose from the classic movie Beauty and the Beast.

$21
Star Wars Mandalorian Comic Poster T-Shirt
Star Wars Mandalorian Comic Poster T-Shirt
Amazon
Star Wars Mandalorian Comic Poster T-Shirt

Mandalorian fans will get a kick out of this vintage style tee with a comic book style. It is even faded in spots to look extra retro. 

$23$20

Disney Home Goods on Amazon

The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder
The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder
Amazon
The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder

Learn how it all started with The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder which covers the past, present and future of Disney. Along with this historical account, you'll flip through pages filled with gorgeous illustrations and photographs. 

$60$48
Disney Mickey Mouse Spring Flowers Throw Pillow
Disney Mickey Mouse Spring Flowers Throw Pillow
Amazon
Disney Mickey Mouse Spring Flowers Throw Pillow

Perfect for spring, this Disney pillow uses floral designs to create the iconic Mikey Mouse head. It comes in a neutral sage green to work with a variety of styles. 

$24
Disney Pixar Collection Stir Popcorn Popper
Disney Pixar Collection Stir Popcorn Popper
Amazon
Disney Pixar Collection Stir Popcorn Popper

Featuring your favorite Pixar characters, like Nemo and Buzz Lightyear, this popcorn popper will make your next movie night all the more fun. 

$60$50
Open Road Brands Winnie The Pooh Framed Wall Decor
Open Road Brands Winnie The Pooh Framed Wall Decor
Amazon
Open Road Brands Winnie The Pooh Framed Wall Decor

Winnie the Pooh gives some of the best life advice and now you can display it proudly in your home. 

$37
Tervis Mary Poppins Returns Insulated Tumbler
Tervis Mary Poppins Returns Insulated Tumbler
Amazon
Tervis Mary Poppins Returns Insulated Tumbler

Just like Mary Poppins you are practically perfect in every way. Now everyone will know when you drink out of this adorable tumbler featuring the beloved character.

$24$22
Pyrex Platinum Silicone 4-Piece Star Wars Storage Set
Pyrex Platinum Silicone 4-Piece Star Wars Storage Set
Amazon
Pyrex Platinum Silicone 4-Piece Star Wars Storage Set

Better for the environment, reusable sandwich bags have become popular in the last few years. Grab these festive Pyrex bags decorated with Star Wars characters like R2D2 and Yoda.

$35

Disney Beauty Supplies on Amazon

MAD Beauty Thumper Make-Up Headband
MAD Beauty Disney Bambi Thumper Rabbit Make-Up Headband
Amazon
MAD Beauty Thumper Make-Up Headband

If you frequently scroll through TikTok you may have noticed these cloth headbands popping up in almost every skincare video. This one inspired by Bambi's Thumper is just too cute.

$14
MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Honeypot Lip Balm Duo
MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Honeypot Lip Balm Duo
Amazon
MAD BEAUTY Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Honeypot Lip Balm Duo

These honeypot lip balms inspired by Winnie the Pooh are not only charming, but they're also cruelty free. The duo comes with two lip balm scents: honey and vanilla.

$13
MAD Beauty Disney Princesses Face Mask Booklet
MAD Beauty Disney Princesses Face Mask Booklet
Amazon
MAD Beauty Disney Princesses Face Mask Booklet

Pamper yourself like a princess with these Disney princess face masks. Each of the four sheet masks, which all target different skin concerns, are inspired by either Aurora, Jasmine, Belle or Arielle. 

$19
MAD BEAUTY Disney Donald Duck Wash Bag Set
MAD BEAUTY Disney Donald Duck Wash Bag Set
Amazon
MAD BEAUTY Disney Donald Duck Wash Bag Set

This retro Donald Duck themed travel bag is filled with body wash and after shave. You'll even get a loofah to suds up the cedar wood and lime body wash. 

$25

