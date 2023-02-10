Coach Celebrates 100 Years of Disney With New Botanic Collection of Handbags, Clothing and More
Whether you're a Disney die-hard or simply appreciate a gorgeous bag, there's something for everyone with the latest Disney x Coach drop. The designer brand just released its limited-edition collaboration with Disney in honor of 100 years of wonder, plus Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary. From Mickey Mouse bucket hats and crossbody bags to Donald Duck card cases, two iconic brands meld together in this whimsical collab.
To celebrate a century of magical entertainment and 5 decades of the happiest place on earth, the new Coach collection features a variety of handbags, wallets, clothes, jewelry and more paying homage to classic Disney with old school Mickey Mouse and Friends and designs from the early days. The botanic-themed collection is inspired by a 1935 Disney cartoon, "Mickey's Garden". In shades of grass green, petal pink, marigold yellow and cream with plenty of flower accents, this launch is perfect for spring.
Below, you can get in the springtime spirit and shop our favorite adorable pieces from the Disney100 Coach collection — while they're still in stock. Plus, each bag purchase comes with a free set of themed seed packets when you use the promo code WONDER at checkout.
With its many pockets and adjustable shoulder strap, this bag is perfect for those on-the-go.
"Love your planet," reads this tote made of 100 percent recycled canvas.
A print of Donald Duck opening some sugar snap peas decorates this leather wristlet.
Add this floral cashmere sweater to your winter-to-spring wardrobe.
Choose between five different colors and character prints for this leather card case.
Mickey sits atop a flower in this pink rendition of the shoulder bag.
Available in cream or pink, this tee features a Mickey graphic with an important message.
Available in golden yellow or brown leather, this bag has a zipper closure to keep your valuables safe.
Clip this leather charm onto any bag to show your love for Disney.
This patch-covered messenger bag has a detachable strap and plenty of pockets.
Keep it comfy in a pair of printed joggers.
The elegant Rogue 25 gets a playful twist with a Mickey and caterpillar graphic.
These asymmetrical earrings have Mickey in a heart on one side and a bee on the other.
This pink wristlet features a print of Daisy Duck playing with some daisies.
Crafted from pebbled leather, this special-edition Mickey doll isn't your average plush toy.
