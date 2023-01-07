With the chillier half of winter just around the corner, we're adding an extra dose of soft, fuzzy warmth to our wardrobes. Keeping the chill at bay doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style though, especially with the help of Coach's latest shearling collection. Coach revamped its cult-favorites with plush new shearling versions, including the brand's signature handbags. From shoulder bags and totes to furry coats, clogs, and even bucket hats, the shearling styles are not only winter-ready, but are also now 50% off during the Coach Winter Sale.

Shop Coach's Winter Sale

One of the most sought-after Coach styles since its introduction in 2021, the Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, now comes in supersoft plush shearling. The shearling Pillow Tabby is currently half off in green and a warm neutral color to pair with any winter outfit. Be sure to get your hands on the viral bag — worn by the likes of Jennifer Lopez — as it's bound to sell out soon.

For even more cozy-luxe fashion, Coach's shearling collection of splurge-worthy coats, ridiculously soft bags, and cold weather-ready shoes will keep you warm all season long. Treat yourself to best deals on shearling boots, jackets, and bags from the Coach Winter Sale, below.

Dylan Clog Coach Dylan Clog Coach's take on the trending clog style features a shearling outer in black or natural cream with a signature jacquard footbed and buckle closure. $275 $138 Shop Now

Shearling Aviator Coach Shearling Aviator Luxurious and cozy, this 100% lamb shearling coat is an investment piece that can be passed down for generations. Add it to your winter wardrobe for 50% off. $2,200 $1,100 Shop Now

Shearling Blouson Coach Shearling Blouson A rugged style in a crisp cool colorblock, this military-inspired blouson jacket is crafted of Coach's luxurious velvety shearling. The classic-fit design is finished with a plush fluffy collar. $1,800 $900 Shop Now

Shawl Shearling Coat Coach Shawl Shearling Coat Throw this shearling shawl with fireman-inspired clips on over sweaters, dresses, and so much more for a chic way to stay warm. $2,100 $1,050 Shop Now

Shearling Driver Coach Shearling Driver In need of luxurious gift for your loved one? Treat them to these super-soft slippers with shearling lining. $295 $148 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:\

The Best Winter Boots on Sale to Get You Through The Slushiest Season

Save Up to 40% On The North Face Jackets to Brave The Winter

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings and Joggers to Keep Warm This Winter

Take 40% Off Stylish Winter Wardrobe Essentials at Madewell

The 16 Warmest Winter Coats to Shop Now

The Best Loungewear to Live Your Coziest Life This Winter

The Best Carry-On Luggage and Weekender Bags for Holiday Travel

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Handbags To Shop Now