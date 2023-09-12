Temperatures are beginning to drop, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. Celebs like Kylie Jenner have been opting for loungewear sets recently. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, Eddie Bauer, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom ready if you wear them during work hours.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the new fall season. For even more items to get you in the mood for the cooler weather, be sure to check out our cozy home decor, staples for your fall wardrobe, and stylish jackets to stay warm.

Best Women's Loungewear

Best Men's Loungewear

Softwear Unisex Hoodie Softwear Softwear Unisex Hoodie This buttery soft hoodie is perfect for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape. $108 Shop Now

Jambys Unisex House Hoodie Jambys Jambys Unisex House Hoodie Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. Said to be breathable enough to wear for 93 hours, it's a good choice for slightly cooler indoor temperatures. $78 Shop Now

