Temperatures are beginning to drop, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.
Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. Celebs like Kylie Jenner have been opting for loungewear sets recently. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off.
Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, Eddie Bauer, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom ready if you wear them during work hours.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the new fall season. For even more items to get you in the mood for the cooler weather, be sure to check out our cozy home decor, staples for your fall wardrobe, and stylish jackets to stay warm.
Best Women's Loungewear
NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0
NEIWAI's fleece pajamas are the perfect, classic PJ style you need to stay warm and cozy at home this or any season.
Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.
Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt
Early mornings will feel a little more bearable when you can snuggle up in this oversized crewneck.
SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be paired together to create the perfect set.
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.
Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day.
G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers
Fleece-lined and water-resistant, these joggers can easily transition from lounging indoors to an intense workout outside.
Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women
With two bold white stripes on the sleeves, this sweatsuit that comes in 30 different colors gives total athleisure vibes.
Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
These ribbed joggers from Alo will have you feeling extra comfy on cool fall days.
Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder, and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie.
Best Men's Loungewear
Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look.
WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for relaxing at home.
Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers
The inside of these joggers is fully lined with soft and plush shearling. The shearling adds another level of comfort as well as additional warmth.
Softwear Unisex Hoodie
This buttery soft hoodie is perfect for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape.
Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Choose from black, grey or brown for your new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layer this sweatshirt over your favorite t-shirt for stylish comfort all year.
Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
With this shirt's stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a casual date or just lounging in. It's extremely comfy so it's a great base layer for colder days.
Reebok Identity Joggers
Whatever your day brings, these sporty men's joggers are here for it.
Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.
Jambys Unisex House Hoodie
Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. Said to be breathable enough to wear for 93 hours, it's a good choice for slightly cooler indoor temperatures.
