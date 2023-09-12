Style

The Best Loungewear to Help You Live Your Coziest Life This Fall and Beyond

Best loungewear
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:11 PM PDT, September 12, 2023

Shop our favorite chic yet comfortable loungewear to cuddle up in at home this fall.

Temperatures are beginning to drop, which means it's time to bundle up on the couch in comfortable loungewear. And if you're still working from home, that doesn't only pertain to your off hours. A new pair of sweatpants or a loungewear set will keep you comfy all day, through work and relaxation.

Here at ET, we are experts in the hygge lifestyle — a Danish term for the mood you feel while you're warm, comfortable, and enjoying life. But we aren't the only ones keen on the trend. Celebs like Kylie Jenner have been opting for loungewear sets recently. To help you find new additions to your loungewear collection while looking just as stylish as the stars, we've found the best pieces to wear at home that are soft, casual, and most importantly, comfortable. So swap out that old scruffy tee from college and elevate your at-home uniform with new loungewear you won't want to take off. 

Shop our favorite sweatpants, joggers, hoodies, leggings, and pajamas from lululemon, Cozy Earth, Eddie Bauer, Alo Yoga, and Abercrombie and Fitch, and more. These pieces are not only great for being extra cozy, but many will still have you looking Zoom ready if you wear them during work hours.

Ahead, we've rounded up the best loungewear pieces that are both comfy and trendy for the new fall season. For even more items to get you in the mood for the cooler weather, be sure to check out our cozy home decor, staples for your fall wardrobe, and stylish jackets to stay warm.

Best Women's Loungewear

NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0

NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0
NEIWAI

NEIWAI Classic Cozy Fleece Pajama Pants 2.0

NEIWAI's fleece pajamas are the perfect, classic PJ style you need to stay warm and cozy at home this or any season.

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Rib-Knit Bamboo Lounge Pant

Cozy Earth's flared pants feature a viscose-bamboo fabric. Not only are they stylish and soft, but they're also sustainable.

$150 $128

Shop Now

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt
Aerie

Aerie The Chill Crew Sweatshirt

Early mornings will feel a little more bearable when you can snuggle up in this oversized crewneck.

$55 $38

Shop Now

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set
SKIMS

SKIMS Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie and Jogger Set

Designed with ultra-soft cotton fleece, the SKIMS pullover hoodie and joggers can be paired together to create the perfect set. 

$72

Cotton Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Shop Now

$68

Cotton Fleece Jogger

Shop Now

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set
Amazon

Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Crop Top and Jogger Set

With its borrowed-from-the-boys classic look, this is the jogger set you've always wanted to wear. The cropped loungewear set comes in 18 vibrant colors.

$64 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit
Amazon

Chouyatou Women's Turtleneck 2 Piece Outfit

It looks fancy because of the skirt, but this sweater set is so cozy and stretchy that you'll be comfortable wearing it all day. 

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers
Amazon

G Gradual Women's Fleece Lined Joggers

Fleece-lined and water-resistant, these joggers can easily transition from lounging indoors to an intense workout outside.

$31 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women
Amazon

Aloodor Sweatsuit for Women

With two bold white stripes on the sleeves, this sweatsuit that comes in 30 different colors gives total athleisure vibes. 

$40 $34

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Muse Ribbed High Waist Sweatpants

These ribbed joggers from Alo will have you feeling extra comfy on cool fall days.

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie
Savage X Fenty

Savage X Fenty Xssential Racer Cropped Hoodie

This ultra-soft sweatshirt with a cropped fit, dropped shoulder, and raw edge details is about to become your new favorite hoodie.

$75 $20

with new xtra vip membership

Shop Now

Best Men's Loungewear

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Men's Ultra Soft Bamboo Hoodie

This all-season bamboo hoodie features kangaroo pockets and wrist pockets for a polished look.

$160 $112

with code etonline

Shop Now

WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants

WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants
Amazon

WT02 Men's Fleece Sweatpants

These Classic fleece sweatpants are comfortable at an affordable price and perfect for relaxing at home. 

$16 $10

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers

Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Signature Faux-Shearling-Lined Joggers

The inside of these joggers is fully lined with soft and plush shearling. The shearling adds another level of comfort as well as additional warmth.

$80 $56

Shop Now

Softwear Unisex Hoodie

Softwear Unisex Hoodie
Softwear

Softwear Unisex Hoodie

This buttery soft hoodie is perfect for home or heading out due to its fitted and tailored shape.

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt

Choose from black, grey or brown for your new go-to crew sweatshirt. Layer this sweatshirt over your favorite t-shirt for stylish comfort all year. 

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee
Cozy Earth

Cozy Earth Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

With this shirt's stretch-knit, you can wear it with joggers for errands, a casual date or just lounging in. It's extremely comfy so it's a great base layer for colder days.

$85 $50

Shop Now

Reebok Identity Joggers

Reebok Identity Joggers
Reebok

Reebok Identity Joggers

Whatever your day brings, these sporty men's joggers are here for it.

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Men's Crewneck Sweater

Casual wardrobe essentials like this lightweight sweater are great for everyday wear. If you're not into neutrals, there are over 30 different colors and patterns to choose from when purchasing.

Jambys Unisex House Hoodie

Jambys Unisex House Hoodie
Jambys

Jambys Unisex House Hoodie

Stretchy, soft, and lightweight, the House Hoodie is perfect for everyday wear. Said to be breathable enough to wear for 93 hours, it's a good choice for slightly cooler indoor temperatures. 

