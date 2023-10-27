The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

Elevate your fall wardrobe with our top picks of stylish and cozy shackets, jackets and coats.
As the brisk fall air begins to set in, we're in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes.
Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, bomber jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Levi's, Alo Yoga, Alex Mill, Abercrombie & Fitch and more.
Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best jean skirts, loafers and maxi dresses.
Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.
Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket
Fall is the perfect time to incorporate leather in your wardrobe. Pair this faux leather shacket with a jeans and heels for a night out.
BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Cozy up in this velvety faux fur bomber jacket on cooler fall days.
Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki.
Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe.
J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft
A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material.
Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.
Alo Yoga Sherpa Edge Bomber
If you're looking to stay warm as you head to the gym, Alo Yoga's newest Sherpa Edge Bomber is perfect to layer over your activewear sets.
MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Stay warm and cozy all fall long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. The trendy leather jacket also comes in two other colors to choose from.
Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket
Get two jackets in one with this reversible bomber from Nike.
Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket
Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons.
Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket
Add casual flair to your fall wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200.
Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.
Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket
Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in Only Murders in the Building. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come.
