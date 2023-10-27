Style

The 15 Best Fall Jackets and Coats for Women to Wear Right Now

fall jackets 2022
Jeremy Moeller/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 1:18 PM PDT, October 27, 2023

Elevate your fall wardrobe with our top picks of stylish and cozy shackets, jackets and coats.

As the brisk fall air begins to set in, we're in shopping mode for cute and lightweight jackets. With cozy textures, autumn tones, and all the outfit options to wear with them, jackets make fall the best season for unleashing your inner stylist. This in-between time of year lets us play with layers, making transitional fall jackets and coats an everyday essential in our wardrobes

Comfort is always in season and outerwear is the type of clothing that will last for years. A lightweight jacket is the finishing piece of a fall outfit (read: great for layering) that you can wear over a dress, sweater, or with your favorite mom jeans until the weather calls for something a little heavier. Whether you prefer puffers, shackets, bomber jackets, or classic denim, we've rounded up the best fall jackets and coats for women to shop from top fashion brands like J.Crew, Levi's, Alo Yoga, Alex Mill, Abercrombie & Fitch and more. 

Ahead, shop our picks for the best women's fall jackets and be sure to check out more fall style inspo, including the best jean skirts, loafers and maxi dresses.

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket
Abercrombie and Fitch

Abercrombie and Fitch Drapey Cropped Denim Jacket

A classic denim jacket never goes out of style.

Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket

Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket
Express

Express Faux Leather Drop Shoulder Oversized Shacket

Fall is the perfect time to incorporate leather in your wardrobe. Pair this faux leather shacket with a jeans and heels for a night out.

BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom Rack

BCBGeneration Stand Collar Faux Fur Bomber Jacket

Cozy up in this velvety faux fur bomber jacket on cooler fall days. 

$228 $80

Shop Now

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket
The Tanming Store via Amazon

Tanming Womens Brushed Flannel Plaid Lapel Button Short Pocketed Shacket

This soft shacket comes in nine colors, including this wardrobe-complementing khaki. 

$43 $27

With Coupon

Shop Now

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Original Trucker Jacket

The classic denim jacket designed for women has the rugged look with a petite fit. It's definitely on our list of cute jackets for a fall wardrobe. 

$90 $54

Shop Now

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft
J.Crew

J.Crew Quilted Lady Jacket with PrimaLoft

A roomy quilted jacket is perfect for layering as temps start to dip. This J Crew piece is sustainably made with recycled material.

$178 $80

With Code SHOPNOW

Shop Now

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon

Levi's Women's Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

Have options this fall when you add this Levi's Leather Jacket to your wardrobe.

$90 $64

Shop Now

Alo Yoga Sherpa Edge Bomber

Alo Yoga Sherpa Edge Bomber
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga Sherpa Edge Bomber

If you're looking to stay warm as you head to the gym, Alo Yoga's newest Sherpa Edge Bomber is perfect to layer over your activewear sets.

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket
Amazon

MEROKEETY Winter Long Sleeve Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and cozy all fall long with this reality star-approved puffer from Amazon — made from a classic faux down coat material.

$75 $64

With Coupon

Shop Now

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Moto Jacket

Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. The trendy leather jacket also comes in two other colors to choose from.

$120 $96

Shop Now

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom

Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket

Get two jackets in one with this reversible bomber from Nike.

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket
Banana Republic

Banana Republic Moab Jean Jacket

Made of 100% cotton, this ecru bomber jacket is the perfect weight for transitional seasons.

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket
Quince

Quince 100% Leather Shirt Jacket

Add casual flair to your fall wardrobe with a genuine leather shirt jacket — a steal at under $200.

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest
Nordstrom

Barbour Betty Quilted Vest

Some days, a quilted vest is all you need to complete your outfit.

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket
Alex Mill

Alex Mill Sherpa Work Jacket

Selena Gomez sported this comfy Sherpa Work Jacket from Alex Mill in On­ly Mur­ders in the Build­ing. The fleece-lined jacket with contrasting corduroy at the pockets and collar will give you that extra warmth needed on the chilly days to come.

Tags: