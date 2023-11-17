Sales & Deals

Everlane Black Friday Sale 2023: Save Up to 50% on Wardrobe Essentials Right Now

Everlane Black Friday Sale 2023
Everlane
By ETonline Staff
Published: 12:12 PM PST, November 17, 2023

Shop Everlane's Black Friday deals for up to 50% almost everything, from jeans to sweaters, dresses and more.

The holiday shopping season is here. If the staples in your closet are due for a refresh, Everlane is treating shoppers to the ultimate Black Friday sale and it's the best excuse to stock up on essentials for the chillier seasons. From cozy sweaters to turtleneck dresses and puffer jackets, Everlane's sale event event has you covered.

Right now, you can save up to 50% on almost everything at Everlane. Not only can you score deep, discounted deals on best-selling jeans and button-down tops, but you can also find boots, beanies and anything else you need before winter arrives.

Shop the Everlane Black Friday Sale

When we're looking for high-quality basics to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Just in time for cozier days ahead, you can snag seasonal items for men and women to keep you warm and stylish.

Thanksgiving will be here in the blink of an eye, and it’s best to get your shopping done early. With hundreds of top styles to choose from, we narrowed the Everlane Black Friday sale down to our favorite items worth adding to cart. 

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
Everlane

The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress

With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.

$148 $89

Shop Now

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer
Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.

$178 $71

Shop Now

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Everlane

The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top

Get 40% off an off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.

$78 $47

Shop Now

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan

Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.

$128 $90

Shop Now

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane

The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater

Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.

$198 $139

Shop Now

The Denim Overshirt

The Denim Overshirt
Everlane

The Denim Overshirt

This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.

$178 $89

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

