Shop Everlane's Black Friday deals for up to 50% almost everything, from jeans to sweaters, dresses and more.
The holiday shopping season is here. If the staples in your closet are due for a refresh, Everlane is treating shoppers to the ultimate Black Friday sale and it's the best excuse to stock up on essentials for the chillier seasons. From cozy sweaters to turtleneck dresses and puffer jackets, Everlane's sale event event has you covered.
Right now, you can save up to 50% on almost everything at Everlane. Not only can you score deep, discounted deals on best-selling jeans and button-down tops, but you can also find boots, beanies and anything else you need before winter arrives.
Shop the Everlane Black Friday Sale
When we're looking for high-quality basics to have in our fashion rotation for years, Everlane consistently delivers classic, cool pieces that capsule wardrobe dreams are made of. Just in time for cozier days ahead, you can snag seasonal items for men and women to keep you warm and stylish.
Thanksgiving will be here in the blink of an eye, and it’s best to get your shopping done early. With hundreds of top styles to choose from, we narrowed the Everlane Black Friday sale down to our favorite items worth adding to cart.
The Cozy Stretch Turtleneck Dress
With its elevated neckline, relaxed fit, and ribbed detailing, this slip-on sweater dress effortlessly combines comfort and fashion.
The ’80s Blazer
The ’80s Blazer is living us to the 80's traditions with the exaggerated shoulders, relaxed silhouette and more.
The Ribbed Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Top
Get 40% off an off-the-shoulder organic cotton shirt that can elevate any outfit.
The Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan
Crafted from ribbed organic cotton, the Organic Cotton Relaxed Cardigan is the perfect layering piece for any occasion.
The Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater
Everlane's Cashmere Boxy Crew Sweater, featuring a slight crop and ribbed accents, is an essential addition to your fall wardrobe.
The Denim Overshirt
This denim shacket is a fall must-have that should be added to your wardrobe.
