Amazon's Black Friday Sale Is Live: Shop the 26 Best Toy Deals for Kids of All Ages

Amazon Black Friday Toy Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:08 AM PST, November 24, 2023

Score the best gifts at the lowest prices with Amazon's Black Friday deals happening right now.

Amazon’s Black Friday sale just kicked off one week ahead of the official shopping holiday. Aside from Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday Sale has always been one of the retailer's biggest online events throughout the year and with deals this good, you're sure to cross several items off your holiday shopping list.

Right now, there are amazing deals on presents for kids of all ages. You can start saving big on every kind of holiday gift, including toys and games from popular brands like LEGO, Hot Wheels, and LOL Surprise Dolls.

Shop Amazon's Black Friday Toy Deals

We won't be surprised if these best-selling toys are flying off the digital shelves since they're discounted to unbelievably low prices. If you want to provide the child in your life with the gift of knowledge, many toys encourage learning and teach subjects like STEM. There are pottery kits and jewelry-making sets that are sure to make artistic children smile. Ultra-popular toys from Amazon's annual "Toys We Love" list are also on sale to snag for less before they sell out closer to Christmas.

To spare you the time and energy, we've sifted through the almost endless Amazon Black Friday deals and found the best gifts for every child on your list. Ahead, discover the best Black Friday toy deals sorted by age that will bring a smile to any kid's face.

Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 0 to 5 

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple
Amazon

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 12" Maui The Pineapple

Kids can't get enough of the soft and cuddly Squishmallows. 

$23 $12

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Set

Encourage a child's imagination with this 24-piece play set from Melissa & Dog. The set gives them all the equipment they'll need to cure whatever ails their stuffed animals. 

$38 $22

Shop Now

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven
Amazon

Gabby's Dollhouse Bakey with Cakey Oven

For future bakers, this pretend oven will be a delight. Kids can choose from five baked goods to put into the oven to bake under a real light. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)
Amazon

LeapFrog Number Lovin' Oven in Pink (Amazon Exclusive)

Little chefs will love this singing oven.

$29 $25

Shop Now

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone
Amazon

Hape Pound & Tap Bench with Slide Out Xylophone

Develop their love for music early with this colorful xylophone. 

$33 $26

Shop Now

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition
Amazon

Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition

Play as Spider-Man and his friends with the Monopoly Junior: Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Edition.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set
Amazon

Peppa Pig Toys Peppa's Carry-Along Friends Toy Set

Take their favorite characters with them everywhere you go with these portable Peppa Pig play figures.

$23 $20

Shop Now

Giant Candy Land Board Game

Giant Candy Land Board Game
Amazon

Giant Candy Land Board Game

It's the classic Candy Land board game, but with a twist: It's giant! You can use it indoors or outdoors. Play with up to four players and compete to get to King Kandy's Castle first.

$30 $15

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 6 to 11

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family
Amazon

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

They'll have so much fun unboxing this surprise mini doll, little sister and pet that unfolds into a playset.

$12 $9

Shop Now

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure
Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7-Inch Bowser Action Figure

The kiddos that watched The Super Mario Bros. movie on repeat will be delighted to receive this Bowser action figure.

$30 $24

Shop Now

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio
Amazon

Faber-Castell Pottery Studio

Not only does this pottery studio allow children to create unique vases and bowls, but it also helps them customize their creations further and paint them with their favorite colors and patterns. 

$65 $46

Shop Now

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game
Amazon

Hot Wheels: Rift Rally - Mixed Reality Driving Game

Part Hot Wheels racing cars, part video game, this awesome mixed-reality driving game from Hot Wheels gives you the best of both worlds.

$150 $80

Shop Now

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Amazon

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's built. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy
Amazon

Furby Purple Interactive Plush Toy

Now your child can have a Furby of their very own. 

$70 $47

Shop Now

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad
Amazon

Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad

The budding artist can improve their skills with this Crayola Light Up Tracing Pad.

$30 $27

Shop Now

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2
Amazon

Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2

Tamagotchis are back, and this one even comes in an adorable R2-D2 style.

$20 $13

Shop Now

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit
Amazon

Klutz LEGO Gear Bots Science/STEM Activity Kit

Combining LEGO and science, this building kit teaches children lessons in STEM.

$25 $20

Shop Now

Best Black Friday Toy Deals for Ages 12 and Over

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus Tablet

Get everything in Fire HD 10, plus wireless charging, a brighter display, 4 GB RAM, a long-lasting 12-hour battery, and a soft-touch finish with this early Black Friday deal.

$180 $95

Shop Now

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit
Amazon

Lucky Doug 12-in-1 STEM Solar Robot Kit

Not only is receiving a solar-powered robot so very cool, but it will also help a child develop the basic fundamentals of STEM. Plus, Lucky Doug can be built into 12 different types of robots.

$35 $17

Shop Now

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Taco vs Burrito Card Game
Amazon

Taco vs Burrito Card Game

Have a family game night with the whole crew with this incredibly fun game.

$25 $16

With coupon

Shop Now

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones
Amazon

Canon IVY Mini Photo Printer for Smartphones

Kids love to take pictures on smartphones and tablets, but then they're stuck in the cloud. Not anymore! This printer from Canon can instantly print smartphone photos with a sticker backing.

$100 $70

Shop Now

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection
Amazon

LEGO Icons Flower Bouquet: Botanical Collection

Including over 750 pieces, this LEGO flower bouquet is not only a uniquely gorgeous finished product, but it's also fun to build. This enjoyable activity is currently on sale. 

$60 $48

Shop Now

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster
Amazon

NERF Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster

Those of all ages can enjoy a Nerf fight.

$22 $15

Shop Now

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker
Amazon

Cool Maker PopStyle Bracelet Maker

This kit includes everything a preteen needs to make friendship bracelets for their besties.  

$25 $15

Shop Now

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse
Amazon

Make It Mini Kitchen Miniverse

Make mini foods from resin and put them on display in this mini kitchen. 

$40 $36

Shop Now

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers
Amazon

BIC BodyMark Temporary Tattoo Markers

Expressing yourself with temporary skin art is fun and easy with BodyMark because the ink dries quickly and is water resistant. Create bright, colorful temporary tattoos that can last for days and are easy to remove with soap and water.

$35 $20

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

