It's the most wonderful time of year for saving money on Christmas trees, especially with Balsam Hill's massive sale. If you've been hoping to add one of their best-selling artificial Christmas trees to your home, you don't want to miss these extended Cyber Monday deals on your living room's future centerpiece.

Right now until December 1, you can save up to 50% on Balsam Hill Christmas trees at the brand's Cyber Week sale. Even better, free shipping is included with your tree for more holiday savings.

Shop the Balsam Hill Sale

Not only do artificial Christmas trees offer ease of setup and maintenance, but many of the options at Balsam Hill are pre-lit, eliminating the need for additional decorations. Seeing as Balsam Hill was founded with the goal of creating the finest and most realistic Christmas trees on the market, it's no wonder the brand's artificial Christmas trees are so popular on TikTok this season.

With nearly 600 Christmas trees on sale at Balsam Hill in various sizes, foliage types, and setup options, we've picked out our favorites to shop below. You can also snag extended Cyber Week discounts on a ton of Christmas wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more holiday decor during the sale, but you'll want to add of of these artificial trees to your cart first.

Classic Blue Spruce Balsam Hill Classic Blue Spruce Add timeless charm to your Christmas celebration with this classic blue spruce that has a full, abundant look. You can choose from a variety of heights and lighting options that suit your style. $549 $329 Shop Now

BH Balsam Fir Balsam Hill BH Balsam Fir A customer favorite, the BH Balsam Fir features distinct semi-flat tips and upward-sloping branches — modeled after real balsam firs from a tree farm in Maine. $1,249 $749 Shop Now

Vermont White Spruce Balsam Hill Vermont White Spruce The Vermont White Spruce is Balsam Hill's most popular Christmas tree with the widest variety of sizes, lights, and shapes. Pair your tree with matching Vermont White Spruce wreaths and garlands to complete your Christmas display. $1,249 $799 Shop Now

Silverado Slim Balsam Hill Silverado Slim For smaller spaces, this nice and narrow artificial Christmas tree is sure to add a sophisticated and festive feel to your holiday décor. $799 $499 Shop Now

BH Noble Fir Balsam Hill BH Noble Fir With its sturdy branches and attractive blue-green color, the Noble Fir is one of America's most popular Christmas tree styles. Not to mention setup and storage is a breeze, so you can easily bring home the holiday cheer. $1,499 $1,199 Shop Now

Biltmore Spruce Balsam Hill Biltmore Spruce Instead of lugging around a real spruce tree, invest in this LED-light covered artificial tree that you can use year after year. $1,199 $799 Shop Now

For more savings, check out the best artificial Christmas trees on sale at Wayfair, Walmart, and Amazon along with our 2023 Cyber Week sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

