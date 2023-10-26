Way Day is still going strong, but you're running out of time to shop these festive deals.
With Halloween days away, the holidays are officially here. Gearing up for the festive days ahead just got easier because Wayfair's Way Day sale is here.
For the two-day sales event, the only retailer released a ton of great deals on decor, kitchenware, furniture and more. One category we have our eyes on as the calendar moves closer to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa is holiday decor, and Way Day has a host of realistic-looking wreaths and more evergreen finds on sale.
Faux wreaths have a host of uses, from door decor to mantle embellishments to table centerpieces. Their branches can be inspired by a range of trees, and they can come with lights, decorations, a "snow" dusting or nothing at all — a blank slate for you to decorate. Wreaths are traditionally round, but if you're looking to switch things up this holiday season, Wayfair has uniquely shaped options, too.
Shop the best Way Day holiday wreath deals below. Unlike the real deal, you can use these faux wreaths for years to come. Wayfair's Way Day ends today, so this is your last chance to snag these deals.
Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath
This wreath is lighted and snow-dusted. Its pinecones and red berries give it a classic holiday touch.
Dunhill Fir Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath
Who says a wreath needs to be round? This wreath has a snowflake silhouette with pinecones, berries and ornaments.
Christmas Flocked Pinecone and Antler Wreath
If you want pinecones, ornaments, berries and a flocked look, this wreath is for you.
Sand & Stable Faux Lighted Wreath
This flocked, lighted wreath is handcrafted. It has pinecones and comes in two sizes.
The Twillery Co. Faux Lighted Wreath
This lighted wreath also has pinecones and berries but includes a timer so you don't have to remember to turn it off.
Snowfall Pre-Lit Wreath
This flocked, natural-looking wreath is topped with three pinecones and has a timer to turn off its lights.
Pre-Lit Sparkle White Spruce Wreath
If you're a fan of white Christmas trees and decor, then this wreath with lights is the one for you. Decorate it yourself for a DIY moment.
Faux Lighted Pine Wreath
You can decorate this simple flocked pine wreath with lights or leave it as-is for a simple, classic look.
Realistic Looking Pine Christmas Wreath
This handcrafted faux-pine and fir wreath promises a realistic look. This full wreath has lights on a timer and can be decorated to suit your theme.
Handcrafted Faux Lambs Ear Silk Wreath
If you're over the classic holiday wreath look, check out this gingham option with faux lamb ear.
Silver Bells Wreath
This handcrafted wreath has LED lights, green ornaments, sparkly pine tips and more.
Faux Pine Wreath
Speaking of silver bells, this wreath literally has them. It's topped with a festive plaid bow and contains pine cones and berries.
Christmas Colors Wreath
This wreath is packed with red, green and gold ornaments and pinecones for a maximalistic look. It has LED lights.
Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath
This elegant wreath adorned with a snowy dusting makes for the perfect decorative accent.
The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
This lighted wreath on a timer is a unique pick thanks to its eucalyptus leaves. It also sports frosted pine cones and red berries.