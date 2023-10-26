Home

Get in the Yuletide Spirit With Holiday Wreaths, on Sale Now During Wayfair’s Way Day

Way Day Wreaths
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:40 PM PDT, October 26, 2023

Way Day is still going strong, but you're running out of time to shop these festive deals.

With Halloween days away, the holidays are officially here. Gearing up for the festive days ahead just got easier because Wayfair's Way Day sale is here.

For the two-day sales event, the only retailer released a ton of great deals on decor, kitchenware, furniture and more. One category we have our eyes on as the calendar moves closer to Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa is holiday decor, and Way Day has a host of realistic-looking wreaths and more evergreen finds on sale. 

Shop Way Day Wreath Deals

Faux wreaths have a host of uses, from door decor to mantle embellishments to table centerpieces. Their branches can be inspired by a range of trees, and they can come with lights, decorations, a "snow" dusting or nothing at all — a blank slate for you to decorate. Wreaths are traditionally round, but if you're looking to switch things up this holiday season, Wayfair has uniquely shaped options, too.

Shop the best Way Day holiday wreath deals below. Unlike the real deal, you can use these faux wreaths for years to come. Wayfair's Way Day ends today, so this is your last chance to snag these deals.

Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath
Wayfair

Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

This wreath is lighted and snow-dusted. Its pinecones and red berries give it a classic holiday touch.

$69 $38

Shop Now

Dunhill Fir Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

Dunhill Fir Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath
Wayfair

Dunhill Fir Faux Lighted Pinecone Wreath

Who says a wreath needs to be round? This wreath has a snowflake silhouette with pinecones, berries and ornaments.

$76 $37

Shop Now

Christmas Flocked Pinecone and Antler Wreath

Christmas Flocked Pinecone and Antler Wreath
Wayfair

Christmas Flocked Pinecone and Antler Wreath

If you want pinecones, ornaments, berries and a flocked look, this wreath is for you.

$66 $34

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Faux Lighted Wreath

Sand & Stable Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Faux Lighted Wreath

This flocked, lighted wreath is handcrafted. It has pinecones and comes in two sizes.

$121 $79

Shop Now

The Twillery Co. Faux Lighted Wreath

The Twillery Co. Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair

The Twillery Co. Faux Lighted Wreath

This lighted wreath also has pinecones and berries but includes a timer so you don't have to remember to turn it off.

$55  $46

Shop Now

Snowfall Pre-Lit Wreath

Snowfall Pre-Lit Wreath
Wayfair

Snowfall Pre-Lit Wreath

This flocked, natural-looking wreath is topped with three pinecones and has a timer to turn off its lights.

$73 $55

Shop Now

Pre-Lit Sparkle White Spruce Wreath

Pre-Lit Sparkle White Spruce Wreath
Wayfair

Pre-Lit Sparkle White Spruce Wreath

If you're a fan of white Christmas trees and decor, then this wreath with lights is the one for you. Decorate it yourself for a DIY moment. 

$109 $46

Shop Now

Faux Lighted Pine Wreath

Faux Lighted Pine Wreath
Wayfair

Faux Lighted Pine Wreath

You can decorate this simple flocked pine wreath with lights or leave it as-is for a simple, classic look. 

$65 $49

Shop Now

Realistic Looking Pine Christmas Wreath

Realistic Looking Pine Christmas Wreath
Wayfair

Realistic Looking Pine Christmas Wreath

This handcrafted faux-pine and fir wreath promises a realistic look. This full wreath has lights on a timer and can be decorated to suit your theme.

$250 $79

Shop Now

Handcrafted Faux Lambs Ear Silk Wreath

Handcrafted Faux Lambs Ear Silk Wreath
Wayfair

Handcrafted Faux Lambs Ear Silk Wreath

If you're over the classic holiday wreath look, check out this gingham option with faux lamb ear.

$73 $62

Shop Now

Silver Bells Wreath

Silver Bells Wreath
Wayfair

Silver Bells Wreath

This handcrafted wreath has LED lights, green ornaments, sparkly pine tips and more.

$200 $69

Shop Now

Faux Pine Wreath

Faux Pine Wreath
Wayfair

Faux Pine Wreath

Speaking of silver bells, this wreath literally has them. It's topped with a festive plaid bow and contains pine cones and berries.

$102 $90

Shop Now

Christmas Colors Wreath

Christmas Colors Wreath
Wayfair

Christmas Colors Wreath

This wreath is packed with red, green and gold ornaments and pinecones for a maximalistic look. It has LED lights.

$250 $95

Shop Now

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath
Wayfair

Artificial Flocked Snow Ridge Wreath

This elegant wreath adorned with a snowy dusting makes for the perfect decorative accent. 

$145 $50

Shop Now

The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair

The Holiday Aisle Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath

This lighted wreath on a timer is a unique pick thanks to its eucalyptus leaves. It also sports frosted pine cones and red berries. 

$54 $39

Shop Now

Tags: