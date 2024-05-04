Wayfair's Way Day sale is officially back for 2024 and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. Spring always brings the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially when it comes to preparing our beds for the warmer weather. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair is offering up to 80% off bedding — including its top-selling comforter. The best part? It's only $50 right now.

That's right, you can score $100 off Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The ultra-soft comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter the season, which just makes this deal even better.

Way Day just kicked off today and is only running through Monday, May 6, so now's the time to shop the best home and kitchen deals before the sale ends. Everything from mattresses and duvet cover sets to cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials are steeply marked downed this weekend.

Shop Way Day Bedding Deals

It's time to ditch your winter bedding for lightweight linens this summer. Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below. Don’t wait too long to add them to your cart though. The best items fly off the shelves when the discounts are this deep.

Casper Weighted Blanket Wayfair Casper Weighted Blanket Weighted blankets are sought-after for providing a soothing feeling, helping to send you off to a peaceful slumber. This one from Casper comes in navy, gray and dusty rose. $169 $93 Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

