Way Day is back and Wayfair is taking 67% off its best-selling comforter this weekend.
Wayfair's Way Day sale is officially back for 2024 and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. Spring always brings the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially when it comes to preparing our beds for the warmer weather. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair is offering up to 80% off bedding — including its top-selling comforter. The best part? It's only $50 right now.
Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.
That's right, you can score $100 off Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The ultra-soft comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter the season, which just makes this deal even better.
Way Day just kicked off today and is only running through Monday, May 6, so now's the time to shop the best home and kitchen deals before the sale ends. Everything from mattresses and duvet cover sets to cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials are steeply marked downed this weekend.
It's time to ditch your winter bedding for lightweight linens this summer. Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below. Don’t wait too long to add them to your cart though. The best items fly off the shelves when the discounts are this deep.
White Noise All Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter
This comforter is filled with fluffy all natural, sustainable cotton, just right for a year-round cozy feeling. According to reviews, it's super comfortable, lightweight and heat-resistant for hot sleepers.
Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter
Get 70% off one of Wayfair's bestsellers. This all-season down comforter is filled with hypoallergenic white down at a nice year-round weight level.
Puredown Firm Support Pillow (Set of 2)
Ideal for side and back sleepers, this set of firm support pillows crafted from 100% cotton is the perfect piece to round out your bedroom decor. Plus, these pillows are machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep.
Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow
The Cadillac of pillows is pricey and worth it. Once you use Tempur-Pedic, you'll likely keep buying from the brand, so grab them while on sale. One review claims, "All I’m saying is I'm sleeping on heaven!"
Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set
This affordable sheet set comes in nearly 20 hues for every decor. The brand boasts that it provides revolutionary softness, and satisfied customers wholeheartedly agree, per the reviews.
Eider & Ivory 100% Cotton 300TC Ultra-Soft & Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set
Classic pure cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes are always great to score on sale. Reviews say "They are very soft and comfortable, as well as sturdy and well made."
Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Laura Ashley is a beloved brand for its whimsical floral prints and these sheet sets are no exception. They are offered in several designs for any decor.
Casper Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets are sought-after for providing a soothing feeling, helping to send you off to a peaceful slumber. This one from Casper comes in navy, gray and dusty rose.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.
