Wayfair's Best-Selling Comforter Is On Sale for Just $50 During Way Day 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Wayfair Comforter
Wayfair
By Wesley Horvath
Updated: 2:09 PM PDT, May 4, 2024

Way Day is back and Wayfair is taking 67% off its best-selling comforter this weekend.

Wayfair's Way Day sale is officially back for 2024 and the deals are rolling in on everything bedding. Spring always brings the annual motivation to refresh our homes, especially when it comes to preparing our beds for the warmer weather. If you've been sleuthing retailers for a new comforter, you're in luck because Wayfair is offering up to 80% off bedding — including its top-selling comforter. The best part? It's only $50 right now.

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair

Wayfair Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter

The box stitching on this full comforter keeps it from shifting during the night. So you don't have to worry about waking up in the middle of the night without your bedding covering you again. It's no wonder this is Wayfair's best-selling comforter.

$150 $50

Shop Now

That's right, you can score $100 off Wayfair's Sleep All Season Down Alternative Comforter. The ultra-soft comforter is designed to keep you comfortable and well-rested no matter the season, which just makes this deal even better.

Way Day just kicked off today and is only running through Monday, May 6, so now's the time to shop the best home and kitchen deals before the sale ends. Everything from mattresses and duvet cover sets to cooling pillows, mattress toppers, and more bedding essentials are steeply marked downed this weekend. 

Shop Way Day Bedding Deals

It's time to ditch your winter bedding for lightweight linens this summer. Achieve the bed of your dreams with more Way Day bedding deals below. Don’t wait too long to add them to your cart though. The best items fly off the shelves when the discounts are this deep.

White Noise All Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter

White Noise All Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter
Wayfair

White Noise All Season Cotton Down Alternative Comforter

This comforter is filled with fluffy all natural, sustainable cotton, just right for a year-round cozy feeling. According to reviews, it's super comfortable, lightweight and heat-resistant for hot sleepers.

$181 $106

Shop Now

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter
Wayfair

Eddie Bauer 600-Fill All-Season Duck-Down Comforter

Get 70% off one of Wayfair's bestsellers. This all-season down comforter is filled with hypoallergenic white down at a nice year-round weight level.

$510 $158

Shop Now

Puredown Firm Support Pillow (Set of 2)

Puredown Firm Support Pillow (Set of 2)
Wayfair

Puredown Firm Support Pillow (Set of 2)

Ideal for side and back sleepers, this set of firm support pillows crafted from 100% cotton is the perfect piece to round out your bedroom decor. Plus, these pillows are machine-washable for fuss-free upkeep.

$60 $40

Shop Now

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow
Tempur-Cloud

Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud ProMid Memory Foam Plush Support Pillow

The Cadillac of pillows is pricey and worth it. Once you use Tempur-Pedic, you'll likely keep buying from the brand, so grab them while on sale. One review claims, "All I’m saying is I'm sleeping on heaven!"

$159 $98

Shop Now

Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set

Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set
Wayfair

Truly Soft Everyday Microfiber Sheet Set

This affordable sheet set comes in nearly 20 hues for every decor. The brand boasts that it provides revolutionary softness, and satisfied customers wholeheartedly agree, per the reviews.

$50 $23

Shop Now

Eider & Ivory 100% Cotton 300TC Ultra-Soft & Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set

Eider & Ivory 100% Cotton 300TC Ultra-Soft & Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set
Wayfair

Eider & Ivory 100% Cotton 300TC Ultra-Soft & Silky Wrinkle-Resistant Sheet Set

Classic pure cotton sheet sets in a variety of colors and sizes are always great to score on sale. Reviews say "They are very soft and comfortable, as well as sturdy and well made."

$54 $29

Shop Now

Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set
Wayfair

Laura Ashley Printed Cotton Percale Sheet Set

Laura Ashley is a beloved brand for its whimsical floral prints and these sheet sets are no exception. They are offered in several designs for any decor.

$117 $40

Shop Now

Casper Weighted Blanket

Casper Weighted Blanket
Wayfair

Casper Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are sought-after for providing a soothing feeling, helping to send you off to a peaceful slumber. This one from Casper comes in navy, gray and dusty rose.

$169 $93

Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

