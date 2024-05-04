Shop
The Best Way Day Deals on Lighting for Every Room: Shop Chandeliers, Wall Sconces, Lamps and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 1:52 PM PDT, May 4, 2024

There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up your life.

TikTok can be hit or miss when it comes to the latest design trends, but interior designers are using the viral video-sharing app to share advice about home lighting and their suggestions are pretty spot-on: The best way to make any space feel more inviting is by having lighting at every level.

Your single desk lamp or harsh overhead lighting isn't cutting it — having a mix of statement pendant lights, warming wall sconces and accent floor and desk lamps is key to a cozy home.

Shop Way Day Lighting Deals

We know lighting can get expensive, but Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale is the best time to save big on everything for your home. Now through Monday, May 6, the home retail giant is offering up to 80% off everything from outdoor furniture and sofas to kitchen appliances and lighting for every mood — plus free shipping with every order.

There are hundreds of lighting fixtures on sale right now, but we've found the most stylish options to light up every corner of your home. From a dimmable chandelier under $50 to over 70% off a sleek floor lamp, shop the best Way Day lighting deals available today.

Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals on Ceiling and Pendant Lights

Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

Wade Logan Colebrook 6 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Wayfair

Make any dining space feel more intimate with a modern take on the chandelier.

$147 $80

Make any dining space feel more intimate with a modern take on the chandelier.

$147 $80

Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents

Three Posts Inola 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant with Glass Accents
Wayfair

Keep things simple with an elegant glass and chrome pendant.

$75 $48

Keep things simple with an elegant glass and chrome pendant.

$75 $48

Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant

Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant
Wayfair

Mercury Row Yearby 5 - Light Cluster Globe Pendant

A warm brass finish gives these contemporary pendant lights a homey feel.

$360 $196

Gracie Oaks Qmari 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Gracie Oaks Qmari 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Wayfair

Gracie Oaks Qmari 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier

If you prefer a farmhouse look, this modern candle-style silhouette will effortlessly enhance your living space.

$177 $72

Bayou Breeze Laymoune 1 - Light Matte Black Unique/Statement Pendant

Bayou Breeze Laymoune 1 - Light Matte Black Unique/Statement Pendant
Wayfair

Add tropical flair to your home with a beachy rattan pendant, perfect for spring and summer.

$100 $63

Add tropical flair to your home with a beachy rattan pendant, perfect for spring and summer.

$100 $63

Wrought Studio Venice 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Wrought Studio Venice 6 - Light Dimmable Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Wayfair

If you prefer a more traditional look, this chandelier is a steal at under $50.

$234 $47

If you prefer a more traditional look, this chandelier is a steal at under $50.

$234 $47

Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals on Wall Sconces

Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Wayfair

Sand and Stable Georgetown Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

This coastal-inspired sconce is compatible with dimmer switches to maximize your mood lighting.

$77 $37

Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce
Wayfair

Three Posts Lanning Stainless Steel Armed Sconce

At under $50, this understated wall sconce is a major steal — also available in silver.

$64 $30

Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere

Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere
Wayfair

Mercury Row Imogen Wallchiere

We love the brass hardware on this sconce for a glamorous look, but it's also available in black, burnished nickel and two-toned brass and black.

$81 $42

Wade Logan Bowning LED Armed Sconce

Wade Logan Bowning LED Armed Sconce
Wayfair

Wade Logan Bowning LED Armed Sconce

Fans of minimalist designs will adore this sleek sconce, available in five colors.

$155 $96

Wayfair's Best Way Day Deals on Lamps

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp
Wayfair

Joss & Main Gracieleigh Metal Table Lamp

Add some retro-style charm to your lighting with this gold-finish metal base and glass shade table lamp from Joss & Main. 

$90 $75

Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp

Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Mercury Row Yearby 65.5" Tree Floor Lamp

Take over 50% off this chic, modern floor lamp with a luxe marble base that will look great in any room, including the bedroom.

$285 $109

Three Posts Guertin 65'' Accent Floor Lamp

Three Posts Guertin 65'' Accent Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Three Posts Guertin 65'' Accent Floor Lamp

Show off your favorite books, candles and flowers with this shelved floor lamp.

$350 $65

Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp

Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp
Wayfair

Viv + Rae Alverez Ceramic Lamp

This ceramic lamp is available in eight colors, including this soft sea green perfect for a beach house.

$94 $40

Wade Logan Pantin 78.4'' Arched Floor Lamp

Wade Logan Pantin 78.4'' Arched Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Wade Logan Pantin 78.4'' Arched Floor Lamp

An arched silhouette makes this option a cut above your average floor lamp.

$150 $88

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp
Wayfair

Trent Austin Design Majewski 65.5'' Tree Floor Lamp

Reminiscent of high-end retailer styles, this three-LED-bulb lamp is sure to set a stylish mood in a living room or study.

$93 $52

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

