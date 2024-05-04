Spruce up your outdoor space for less thanks to Way Day. Shop the best patio furniture deals at Wayfair.
The sun is out, the weather is great and we're all spending more time outside. That means it's time to upgrade your outdoor space.
If you're looking to spruce up the patio where you drink your morning coffee, your balcony where you chill after work or your backyard to prepare for summertime get-togethers, Wayfair is here to help with Way Day 2024, the brand's biggest sale of the year. There's outdoor furniture and so much more on sale now through Monday, May 6 at Wayfair.
Shop the Patio Furniture Deals
During Way Day, Wayfair is offering up to 80% off all things home, plus 12-hour flash deals on best-selling items and free shipping on every order. Take advantage of the deals by picking out a new patio dining set, sun umbrella, outdoor area rug and more for the yard. There are even star-studded deals on outdoor furniture from Kelly Clarkson's line.
Below, grab the best Way Day patio furniture deals we've found at Wayfair. No matter the size of your outdoor space, there's something for your home here. Shop today, because even though there's plenty of summer ahead, this Way Day sale won't last long.
Best Way Day Outdoor Furniture Deals
Lark Manor Harbison Acacia Outdoor Dining Armchair
These modern, solid-wood dining chairs are weather resistant to fit seamlessly on your patio.
Beachcrest Home Delosreyes Outdoor Seating Group (4-Person)
Crafted from acacia wood with all-weather cushions, the open and airy design of this 4-piece outdoor set combines form and function.
Lark Manor 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group with Cushions
This patio set brings a warm vibe to your outdoor space. It includes a loveseat, two chairs, a table, and cushions, and it offers seating for four, making it ideal for enjoying the fresh air with friends and family.
Lark Manor Joliet Solid Wood 4-Person Seating with Cushions
This outdoor furniture set has seating for four — a bench that seats two people along with two individual seats and cushions. The set comes complete with a table, so you and your family can share meals outside.
Arthor Rattan Indoor-Outdoor Restaurant Stack Chair (Set of 4)
These cute patio chairs with rattan seats stack up easily for storage.
Arlmont and Co. Donyan 120'' x 78'' Rectangular Lighted Market Umbrella
You don't have to struggle to set up string lights. Instead, finish your outdoor furniture arrangement with this lighted patio umbrella. Its canopy helps protect you from the UV rays during the day, and it keeps your patio nice and bright at night.
Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair
Unwind after a long week by relaxing on your patio with this gorgeous Adirondack chair. The material is perfectly complemented with a painted wood-inspired finish for a simple yet chic touch.
Manilla 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Patio Gazebo
This gazebo is UV and water-resistant and features trimmed mosquito netting for a comfortable time outdoors.
Sol 72 Outdoor Yolanda 108'' Lighted Market Umbrella
Complete your outdoor entertainment or lounging space with this lighted market umbrella. We love that it has a round solar panel at the top, which powers the lights for up to 12 hours.
Gracie Oaks Fallah Outdoor Bench
Who knew an outdoor bench and planters could look so good together?
Zipcode Design Don 4-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Perfect for unwinding or entertaining during springtime, this set features a modular sofa paired with a square coffee table.
Hashtag Home Burley 2-Person Outdoor Seating Group
Instantly spruce up even the smallest outdoor space with this slim-fitting two person chair and table set, perfect for an apartment balcony.
Winston Porter Alfonsi Rectangular Outdoor Dining Set (4-Person)
One part table, one part bench and two parts chair, this solid acacia wood dining set is the perfect recipe to achieve your outdoor dining dreams. The table is extendable and also features an umbrella hole.
Mistana Kendall Geometric Indoor/Outdoor Patio Area Rug
This casual rug will warm up any outdoor space. Choose from any of the five unique colorways to find the perfect style for your home.
Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair
During last year's Way Day sale, Adirondack chairs were all the rage. Now's your chance to pick up one or two of your own.
Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.