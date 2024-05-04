If you need some extra help completing your spring cleaning checklist, now is the perfect time to invest in a new robot vacuum and take another chore off your hands. Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is back with massive discounts on furniture, decor and top-rated appliances to upgrade your home. Now through May 6, the Way Day 2024 sale has some of the best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deals we've seen yet.

Shop Wayfair's Roomba Deals

Because iRobot's top-of-the-line robot vacuums are so highly rated, they tend to be a splurge. Luckily, the Way Day Roomba deals are marking down the popular vacuums by as much as 52% off. Roombas can keep your rugs and hard floors free of dust, debris and pet hair without the hassle of manually vacuuming. Even better, some iRobot robot vacuums offer advanced features — like object avoidance and self-emptying — for an unbeatable cleaning experience.

Sweetening the robot vacuum deals even more is free shipping on everything. Below, take advantage of the biggest Roomba savings from Wayfair's Way Day sale starting at $160.

Best Roomba Robot Vacuum Deals at Wayfair

iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum Wayfair iRobot Roomba I1 Robot Vacuum When allergy season hits or peak pet shedding season comes around, the Roomba i1 robot vacuum offers extra cleaning sessions to keep your floors looking their best. It even learns your cleaning habits and suggests cleaning times that work around your schedule. $330 $160 Shop Now

iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Wayfair iRobot Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop When spills happen, the Braava Jet is always on call—ready to head to the spot and take them on. Just say to Google Assistant or Alexa, “Have Braava mop in front of the kitchen counter”, and it heads out and gets to work. $500 $300 Shop Now

Looking for more Way Day 2024 deals? From patio furniture to home decor and more, check out our top picks from the biggest Wayfair sale of the year.

RELATED CONTENT: