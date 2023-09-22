Now that fall is finally here, odds are you'll be spending a little more time indoors soon. That means you'll want your home to feel as cozy as possible before the temperatures really start to drop. A gorgeous rug can make any room feel like home, adding warmth and personality to your space — especially when it comes from the genius mind of Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

In collaboration with Rugs USA, Gurung has designed an expansive collection of 28 stunning rugs in a range of patterns, sizes and price points that are just as covetable as his ready-to-wear collections.

Shop the Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA Collection

This collection marks Rug USA's first-ever fashion collaboration. "I wanted to create this story of 'West Meets East,'" said Gurung on the collaboration's webpage. "I wanted to play with these two ideas: my homeland, Nepal, and my home where I found myself, New York, and bring those two together."

From traditional medallion motifs to impressionistic floral patterns and contemporary abstract shapes, Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA offers a wide range of durable and comfortable styles that will elevate any space's decor. The collection starts at just $85 and includes machine-washable rugs, handmade 100% wool rugs, rugs made from recycled materials and so much more.

Below, shop the mesmerizing collection of rugs designed by Prabal Gurung.

