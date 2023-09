Now that fall is finally here, odds are you'll be spending a little more time indoors soon. That means you'll want your home to feel as cozy as possible before the temperatures really start to drop. A gorgeous rug can make any room feel like home, adding warmth and personality to your space — especially when it comes from the genius mind of Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

In collaboration with Rugs USA, Gurung has designed an expansive collection of 28 stunning rugs in a range of patterns, sizes and price points that are just as covetable as his ready-to-wear collections.

Shop the Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA Collection

This collection marks Rug USA's first-ever fashion collaboration. "I wanted to create this story of 'West Meets East,'" said Gurung on the collaboration's webpage. "I wanted to play with these two ideas: my homeland, Nepal, and my home where I found myself, New York, and bring those two together."

From traditional medallion motifs to impressionistic floral patterns and contemporary abstract shapes, Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA offers a wide range of durable and comfortable styles that will elevate any space's decor. The collection starts at just $85 and includes machine-washable rugs, handmade 100% wool rugs, rugs made from recycled materials and so much more.

Below, shop the mesmerizing collection of rugs designed by Prabal Gurung.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT: