Shop the new Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA collection where rugs and the runway collide.
Now that fall is finally here, odds are you'll be spending a little more time indoors soon. That means you'll want your home to feel as cozy as possible before the temperatures really start to drop. A gorgeous rug can make any room feel like home, adding warmth and personality to your space — especially when it comes from the genius mind of Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.
In collaboration with Rugs USA, Gurung has designed an expansive collection of 28 stunning rugs in a range of patterns, sizes and price points that are just as covetable as his ready-to-wear collections.
Shop the Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA Collection
This collection marks Rug USA's first-ever fashion collaboration. "I wanted to create this story of 'West Meets East,'" said Gurung on the collaboration's webpage. "I wanted to play with these two ideas: my homeland, Nepal, and my home where I found myself, New York, and bring those two together."
From traditional medallion motifs to impressionistic floral patterns and contemporary abstract shapes, Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA offers a wide range of durable and comfortable styles that will elevate any space's decor. The collection starts at just $85 and includes machine-washable rugs, handmade 100% wool rugs, rugs made from recycled materials and so much more.
Below, shop the mesmerizing collection of rugs designed by Prabal Gurung.
Multi Park Abstract Checked Area Rug
Soothing earth tones and a subtle abstract print elevate any space.
Multi Terai Wool Area Rug
Add a rich burst of color to your home with this vibrant wool and cotton rug.
Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug
Starting at just $85, this rug is an affordable way to add some designer influence to your home.
Blue Multi Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug
Make a statement with this organically shaped abstract rug in shades of cool blue.
Pink Bagmati Washable Area Rug
Keeping your home clean is easier than ever with this machine-washable rug in a gorgeous traditional pattern.
Multi Dumbo Abstract Wool Area Rug
Handmade in India from 100% wool, this patterned rug takes inspiration from brick, steel and cobblestoned city streets.
Burgundy Kaski Medallion Washable Area Rug
Machine-washable and stain resistant, this traditional-meets-modern rug is made with 80% recycled cotton.
Multi Manaslu Sunrise Fringed Area Rug
Inspired by Nepalese sunrises, this durable rug seamlessly blends different patterns.
Black Flatiron Tasseled Wool Area Rug
Bold geometric shapes give this 100% wool rug an eye-catching look.
Pink Midtown Abstract Wool Area Rug
Sunny orange, peach and terracotta tones add warmth to your home.
