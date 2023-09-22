Home

Prabal Gurung Teams Up With Rugs USA to Launch an Exclusive Designer Collection

Prabal Gurung
Rugs USA
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:05 PM PDT, September 22, 2023

Shop the new Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA collection where rugs and the runway collide.

Now that fall is finally here, odds are you'll be spending a little more time indoors soon. That means you'll want your home to feel as cozy as possible before the temperatures really start to drop. A gorgeous rug can make any room feel like home, adding warmth and personality to your space — especially when it comes from the genius mind of Nepalese-American fashion designer Prabal Gurung.

In collaboration with Rugs USA, Gurung has designed an expansive collection of 28 stunning rugs in a range of patterns, sizes and price points that are just as covetable as his ready-to-wear collections. 

Shop the Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA Collection

This collection marks Rug USA's first-ever fashion collaboration. "I wanted to create this story of 'West Meets East,'" said Gurung on the collaboration's webpage. "I wanted to play with these two ideas: my homeland, Nepal, and my home where I found myself, New York, and bring those two together."

From traditional medallion motifs to impressionistic floral patterns and contemporary abstract shapes, Prabal Gurung x Rugs USA offers a wide range of durable and comfortable styles that will elevate any space's decor. The collection starts at just $85 and includes machine-washable rugs, handmade 100% wool rugs, rugs made from recycled materials and so much more. 

Below, shop the mesmerizing collection of rugs designed by Prabal Gurung.

Multi Park Abstract Checked Area Rug

Multi Park Abstract Checked Area Rug
Rugs USA

Multi Park Abstract Checked Area Rug

Soothing earth tones and a subtle abstract print elevate any space.

$105 and Up

Shop Now

Multi Terai Wool Area Rug

Multi Terai Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA

Multi Terai Wool Area Rug

Add a rich burst of color to your home with this vibrant wool and cotton rug.

$165 and Up

Shop Now

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug
Rugs USA

Peach Sunsari Geometric Washable Area Rug

Starting at just $85, this rug is an affordable way to add some designer influence to your home.

$85 and Up

Shop Now

Blue Multi Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug

Blue Multi Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA

Blue Multi Greenwich Abstract Wool Area Rug

Make a statement with this organically shaped abstract rug in shades of cool blue.

$155 and Up

Shop Now

Pink Bagmati Washable Area Rug

Pink Bagmati Washable Area Rug
Rugs USA

Pink Bagmati Washable Area Rug

Keeping your home clean is easier than ever with this machine-washable rug in a gorgeous traditional pattern.

$120 and Up

Shop Now

Multi Dumbo Abstract Wool Area Rug

Multi Dumbo Abstract Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA

Multi Dumbo Abstract Wool Area Rug

Handmade in India from 100% wool, this patterned rug takes inspiration from brick, steel and cobblestoned city streets.

$160 and Up

Shop Now

Burgundy Kaski Medallion Washable Area Rug

Burgundy Kaski Medallion Washable Area Rug
Rugs USA

Burgundy Kaski Medallion Washable Area Rug

Machine-washable and stain resistant, this traditional-meets-modern rug is made with 80% recycled cotton.

$120 and Up

Shop Now

Multi Manaslu Sunrise Fringed Area Rug

Multi Manaslu Sunrise Fringed Area Rug
Rugs USA

Multi Manaslu Sunrise Fringed Area Rug

Inspired by Nepalese sunrises, this durable rug seamlessly blends different patterns.

$140 and Up

Shop Now

Black Flatiron Tasseled Wool Area Rug

Black Flatiron Tasseled Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA

Black Flatiron Tasseled Wool Area Rug

Bold geometric shapes give this 100% wool rug an eye-catching look.

$170 and Up

Shop Now

Pink Midtown Abstract Wool Area Rug

Pink Midtown Abstract Wool Area Rug
Rugs USA

Pink Midtown Abstract Wool Area Rug

Sunny orange, peach and terracotta tones add warmth to your home.

$170 and Up

Shop Now

