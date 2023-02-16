Shopping

24 Home Decor Finds to Bring Nature Indoors: Shop Plants, Lights, Rugs and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
24 Home Decor Finds to Bring Nature Indoors
As Presidents' Day Weekend draws near  — and Presidents' Day sales along with it, it's apparent that spring is on the horizon. Even while temperatures linger on the cooler side and you're staying indoors dreaming of warmer days, your home may be calling out to you for a spring refresh.

A home decor trend (that, though trendy today isn't new by any measure) that's perfect leading up to spring is to bring the outdoors in. This means filling your space with organic elements like furniture and accessories made from wood and stone, finding ways to bring in light and swapping out man-made textiles for more natural fibers and materials. Sourcing pieces that have elements of the outdoors will warm up your space and bring new life to your home. This nature-focused scenery can boost your mood any time of the year, but it will especially make the last weeks of winter more bearable.

If you want to elevate your home by embracing the great outdoors from your great indoors, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best home decor pieces from around the web that will bring nature indoors.

The Sill
House plants are the epitome of bringing nature indoors. This best-sellers duo from The Sill offers two gorgeous plants that will grow and flourish in your home. 

$120
T.J. Maxx
There's something so light and breezy about rattan. Not only does this lovely lamp bring in elements of nature, but it also works for an added light source.

$100$75
West Elm
If you're going to bring stones into the home, we love these agate stone bookends which will definitely make a statement.

$68$50
Wayfair
Solid teak wood is secured with iron paper-clip legs to create this gorgeous coffee table. 

$470$370
East Olivia
East Olivia creates one-of-a-kind dried bouquets that will last a year or even longer. 

$95
Pottery Barn
Get the natural look, but make it eco-friendly. The woven, natural-looking fibers in this pillow are actually made from recycled bottles.

$59
Uncommon Goods
Candles bring that special something to a space and now they can also bring the outdoor feel with these terrarium-inspired candles. 

$27
Amazon
Propagating plants is an easy way to obtain new plants from your old ones that are overgrown, but not this process can also add some interest to your interior design. Propagate your plants in style with this sleek wooden holder that holds three glass bulbs. 

$21$16
Uncommon Goods
This beautiful artwork is formed by pressing and drying live plants. The unique piece allows you to see all the structures of a plant including the roots.

$98
Anthropologie
A sculpture and planter, this unusual pot doubles as a piece of art that houses your plant. 

$28
Anthropologie
Add some vintage-charm with this lily pad pitcher. It'll look adorable in your kitchen and prepare you for your next garden party.

$58
Amazon
You'll bring a breath of fresh air to your kitchen and be able to make higher-quality dishes when you pick herbs from this cute indoor garden.

$25$20
Amazon
Trees blossoming in spring is one of the most beautiful times of the year and now you can bring the same look indoors with these tree branch wall decals.

$18
BloomsyBox
Only requiring three ice cubs a week, this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. It's gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on.

$60
Amazon
No worries if you don't have a green thumb, you can spruce up your walls with these leafy plant prints. 

$33
Urban Outfitters
With an added wooden shelf, this round mirror is unique and serves as an excellent spot for any house plants. Place it across from a window so it can reflect light and any greenery from the outdoors. 

$169
Rugs USA
Eco-friendly and 100% handmade, this braided jute rug brings natural elements to a large area of your room. Pick from different sizes and shapes to fit whatever room you want it in.

$836$376
Amazon
Let the light inside with these sheer curtains that will soften up any living room or bedroom. If you're not a fan of neutral colors, the curtains are available in a variety of colors. 

$15
Amazon
Extra storage is always helpful and this elegant wicker basket can help organize your bathroom, tidy kitchen counters or shape up the top of your bedroom dresser.

$23
Amazon
For relaxation and a fragrant home, check out this gorgeous essential oils diffuser. The handmade ceramic diffuser operates almost silently and with the right essential oils, like eucalyptus or geranium you can feel like your outside.

$30
Amazon
Kick your feet up and relax with this jute woven ottoman. In a bind it can work as extra seating. 

$90$85
Amazon
Short on space? No windowsill to put your plants on? Try hanging them near a bright window with these retro plant hangers. 

$31$20
Amazon
Wrapped in birch bark these candles bring the textures of a forest into your home. 

$39
Amazon
You don't need a handyman to set up this woven hanging light. It plugs in to a wall so you simply need to hook it to the ceiling with the included attachments. 

$40

