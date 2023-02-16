As Presidents' Day Weekend draws near — and Presidents' Day sales along with it, it's apparent that spring is on the horizon. Even while temperatures linger on the cooler side and you're staying indoors dreaming of warmer days, your home may be calling out to you for a spring refresh.

A home decor trend (that, though trendy today isn't new by any measure) that's perfect leading up to spring is to bring the outdoors in. This means filling your space with organic elements like furniture and accessories made from wood and stone, finding ways to bring in light and swapping out man-made textiles for more natural fibers and materials. Sourcing pieces that have elements of the outdoors will warm up your space and bring new life to your home. This nature-focused scenery can boost your mood any time of the year, but it will especially make the last weeks of winter more bearable.

If you want to elevate your home by embracing the great outdoors from your great indoors, we've got you covered. Below, we've rounded up the best home decor pieces from around the web that will bring nature indoors.

Ivolador Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Amazon Ivolador Plant Terrarium with Wooden Stand Propagating plants is an easy way to obtain new plants from your old ones that are overgrown, but not this process can also add some interest to your interior design. Propagate your plants in style with this sleek wooden holder that holds three glass bulbs. $21 $16 Shop Now

Anthropologie Lilypad Pitcher Anthropologie Anthropologie Lilypad Pitcher Add some vintage-charm with this lily pad pitcher. It'll look adorable in your kitchen and prepare you for your next garden party. $58 Shop Now

BloomsyBox Amalfi Orchid Duo BloomsyBox BloomsyBox Amalfi Orchid Duo Only requiring three ice cubs a week, this beautiful orchid duo from BloomsyBox is easier to care for than you'd expect. It's gorgeous flowers and sleek, white pot will highlight any windowsill or brightly-lit table it's placed on. $60 Shop Now

Urban Outfitters Carley Mirror Wall Shelf Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Carley Mirror Wall Shelf With an added wooden shelf, this round mirror is unique and serves as an excellent spot for any house plants. Place it across from a window so it can reflect light and any greenery from the outdoors. $169 Shop Now

Miulee Two-Panel Sheer Window Curtains Amazon Miulee Two-Panel Sheer Window Curtains Let the light inside with these sheer curtains that will soften up any living room or bedroom. If you're not a fan of neutral colors, the curtains are available in a variety of colors. $15 Shop Now

StorageWorks Water Hyacinth Basket Amazon StorageWorks Water Hyacinth Basket Extra storage is always helpful and this elegant wicker basket can help organize your bathroom, tidy kitchen counters or shape up the top of your bedroom dresser. $23 Shop Now

Foucasal Plug in Pendant Light Amazon Foucasal Plug in Pendant Light You don't need a handyman to set up this woven hanging light. It plugs in to a wall so you simply need to hook it to the ceiling with the included attachments. $40 Shop Now

