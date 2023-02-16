12 Ways to Take Your Entryway to the Next Level: Shop Welcome Mats, Vases, Accent Tables and More
One of the most neglected spaces in a home is the entryway.
Even though it's the first space to welcome you home after a long day and the first impression your guests get upon entering, entryways often become all necessity and no fun. Springtime is within reach, which means this is a great time to incorporate fresh new accents into your home decor. Adding more functional personality to entryway spaces is the perfect place to start.
Whether you live in a sprawling home or a small apartment, there are so many ways to make the entry to your space more inviting. The first order of business is a welcome mat that feels truly... well... welcoming! We love Porte and Hall's durable and stylish options. Next, you'll want storage and surfaces for keeping your shoes, bags and keys handy. Finally, it's all about the personal touches: a scented candle, decorative vases and plants are all details that can add plenty of charm.
Below, we've gathered our favorite furniture and decor to take your entryway to the next level — all under $200. From multitasking lamps to elegant storage solutions, check out the best pieces to transform your entryway.
A great entry begins with a great welcome mat, and this option from Porte and Hall is water-absorbent and slip-resistant. Plus, it comes in 12 chic patterns to match your home or make a statement.
Leave the days of shoes blocking the doorway behind. This sturdy wooden bench offers a place to sit while you remove footwear and doubles as storage with enough space for at least nine pairs of shoes.
This slim entry table has sliding doors to store essentials and adds trendy mid-century style to even small spaces.
Keep your keys, sunglasses, cards and any other items you need handy with this terrazzo bowl, available in five colors.
For larger spaces, this hand-carved bowl is made of wood reclaimed from stumps left over by logging operations.
Every home needs a signature scent, and this amber, black vanilla and jasmine candle from LAFCO doubles as home decor with a hand-blown glass vessel.
This seeded glass lamp has all of the charm of a vintage find, plus charging ports for modern convenience.
The addition of a mirror makes even the smallest spaces feel bigger, and this antique-looking option can be rested atop a table or hung on a wall.
If you have tall ceilings, give the entrance to your home a warm glow with this elegant pendant light.
Make the transition from outdoors to indoors feel seamless with a verdant house plant.
This space-saving coat hanger has retractable hooks that flip up when not in use — available in a variety of finishes.
Finally, add some personality to your space with colorful accents such as this teal vase.
