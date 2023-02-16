One of the most neglected spaces in a home is the entryway.

Even though it's the first space to welcome you home after a long day and the first impression your guests get upon entering, entryways often become all necessity and no fun. Springtime is within reach, which means this is a great time to incorporate fresh new accents into your home decor. Adding more functional personality to entryway spaces is the perfect place to start.

Whether you live in a sprawling home or a small apartment, there are so many ways to make the entry to your space more inviting. The first order of business is a welcome mat that feels truly... well... welcoming! We love Porte and Hall's durable and stylish options. Next, you'll want storage and surfaces for keeping your shoes, bags and keys handy. Finally, it's all about the personal touches: a scented candle, decorative vases and plants are all details that can add plenty of charm.

Below, we've gathered our favorite furniture and decor to take your entryway to the next level — all under $200. From multitasking lamps to elegant storage solutions, check out the best pieces to transform your entryway.

Porte and Hall The Insider Porte and Hall Porte and Hall The Insider A great entry begins with a great welcome mat, and this option from Porte and Hall is water-absorbent and slip-resistant. Plus, it comes in 12 chic patterns to match your home or make a statement. $64 Shop Now

Paihome Gold Antique Mirror Amazon Paihome Gold Antique Mirror The addition of a mirror makes even the smallest spaces feel bigger, and this antique-looking option can be rested atop a table or hung on a wall. $115 $95 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

11 Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter

Save Now on This Highly-Rated Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

These Are The Best Deals We've Ever Seen on Ring Video Doorbells

Save 25% On Homesick’s Nostalgic Candles for Valentine's Day

The 50 Best Amazon Presidents Day Deals: Tech, Home, Fashion and More

Shop The Best Home Appliance Deals at Best Buy's Presidents' Day Sale

Samsung Has Huge Deals on Appliances During Its President’s Day Sale